Disasters cause $3.8 tln in crop loses over 30 years: FAO

Disasters cause $3.8 tln in crop loses over 30 years: FAO

UNITED NATIONS
Disasters cause $3.8 tln in crop loses over 30 years: FAO

Natural and man-made disasters have caused $3.8 trillion in crop and livestock loses over 30 years, the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization said on Oct. 13.

Floods, droughts, insect infestations, storms, disease and war have caused about $123 billion per year in lost food production between 1991 and 2021, the equivalent of five percent of total production or enough to feed up to half a billion people per year, the FAO said in a report.

This is the first time the U.N. body has tried to compile such an estimate, with the aim of putting into context the scale of the cost of disasters on both a global and personal scale.

The FAO has found that disasters are increasing in severity and frequency, from 100 per year in the 1970s to around 400 events per year in the past 20 years.

Climate change is increasingly responsible, as well as human and livestock diseases.

It identified the "systemic drivers of disaster risk" as climate change, pandemics, epidemics and armed conflicts.

The damage adds up quickly.

Average annual grain losses hit 69 million tons, the equivalent of France's annual production.

Some 40 million tons of fruit and vegetable production was lost, and 16 million tons of meat, fish and eggs.

Around 23 percent of losses due to disasters were sustained in the agricultural sector.

The FAO further found that poorer nations suffered the highest losses due to extreme events in terms of the percentage of their agricultural output, at up to 10 percent.

Asia is the worst-hit region, sustaining 45 percent of total agricultural losses due to disasters, and losing the equivalent of four percent of its agricultural output.

Horn of Africa nations that are regularly touched by drought lost an average of 15 percent of crop production.

crops,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Volleyball Federation signs support deal with ‘unlimited budget’

Volleyball Federation signs support deal with ‘unlimited budget’
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘Influencer teachers’ spark debate on education quality, safety

    ‘Influencer teachers’ spark debate on education quality, safety

  2. Disasters cause $3.8 tln in crop loses over 30 years: FAO

    Disasters cause $3.8 tln in crop loses over 30 years: FAO

  3. Regulator approves Tab Gıda’s public offering

    Regulator approves Tab Gıda’s public offering

  4. South Korea names its twin panda 'treasures'

    South Korea names its twin panda 'treasures'

  5. Milk production increases in August

    Milk production increases in August
Recommended
Milk production increases in August

Milk production increases in August
Regulator approves Tab Gıda’s public offering

Regulator approves Tab Gıda’s public offering
China trade figures improve slightly in September

China trade figures improve slightly in September
Argentina annual inflation hits 138 percent

Argentina annual inflation hits 138 percent
French taxi drivers sue Uber over unfair competition

French taxi drivers sue Uber over unfair competition
Türkiye boosting trade, economic ties with Africa

Türkiye boosting trade, economic ties with Africa
Chamber urges its members to offer price discounts

Chamber urges its members to offer price discounts
WORLD Large number of N Koreans likely deported by China: Seoul

'Large number' of N Koreans likely deported by China: Seoul

A "large number" of North Koreans appear to have been repatriated from China, Seoul's unification ministry said Friday, confirming claims made by multiple rights groups.

ECONOMY Disasters cause $3.8 tln in crop loses over 30 years: FAO

Disasters cause $3.8 tln in crop loses over 30 years: FAO

Natural and man-made disasters have caused $3.8 trillion in crop and livestock loses over 30 years, the UN's Food and Agricultural Organization said on Oct. 13.
SPORTS Volleyball Federation signs support deal with ‘unlimited budget’

Volleyball Federation signs support deal with ‘unlimited budget’

The Turkish Volleyball Federation has announced a groundbreaking agreement with telecom company Vodafone, encompassing not only current match and tournament-related activities but also encompassing future educational infrastructure with an "unlimited budget."