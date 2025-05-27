Developing nations face 'tidal wave' of China debt: Report

Developing nations face 'tidal wave' of China debt: Report

SYDNEY
Developing nations face tidal wave of China debt: Report

The world's poorest nations face a "tidal wave of debt" as repayments to China hit record highs in 2025, an Australian think tank warned Tuesday in a new report.

China's Belt and Road Initiative lending spree of the 2010s has paid for shipping ports, railways, roads and more from the deserts of Africa to the tropical South Pacific.

But new lending is drying up, according to Australia's Lowy Institute, and is now outweighed by the debts that developing countries must pay back.

"Developing countries are grappling with a tidal wave of debt repayments and interest costs to China," researcher Riley Duke said.

"Now, and for the rest of this decade, China will be more debt collector than banker to the developing world."

The Lowy Institute sifted through World Bank data to calculate developing nations' repayment obligations.

It found that the poorest 75 countries were set to make "record high debt repayments" to China in 2025 of a combined $22 billion.

"As a result, China's net lending position has shifted rapidly," Duke said.

"Moving from being a net provider of financing, where it lent more than it received in repayments, to a net drain, with repayments now exceeding loan disbursements."

Paying off debts was starting to jeopardise spending on hospitals, schools, and climate change, the Lowy report found.

"Pressure from Chinese state lending, along with surging repayments to a range of international private creditors, is putting enormous financial strain on developing economies."

The report also raised questions about whether China could seek to parlay these debts for "geopolitical leverage", especially after the United States slashed foreign aid.

While Chinese lending was falling almost across the board, the report said there were two areas that seemed to be bucking the trend.

The first was in nations such as Honduras and Solomon Islands, which received massive new loans after switching diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China.

The other was in countries such as Indonesia or Brazil, where China has signed new loan deals to secure battery metals or other critical minerals.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

    Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

  2. Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader

    Netanyahu says Israeli army killed senior Hamas leader

  3. Istanbul city planner marries in prison ceremony

    Istanbul city planner marries in prison ceremony

  4. ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

    ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

  5. Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers

    Greece detains Turkish nationals over shooting on intel officers
Recommended
Economic confidence index flat in May

Economic confidence index flat in May
Kızılelma jet drone aces aggressive maneuver test

Kızılelma jet drone aces aggressive maneuver test
Pasifik Eurasia joins forces with China Railway for Middle Corridor

Pasifik Eurasia joins forces with China Railway for Middle Corridor
Osman Gazi platform set to double Black Sea gas output by 2026

Osman Gazi platform set to double Black Sea gas output by 2026
Trump Media to raise about $2.5 bln for bitcoin treasury

Trump Media to raise about $2.5 bln for 'bitcoin treasury'
Imported fruits back in Syrias markets

Imported fruits back in Syria's markets
Starship megarocket blows up over Indian Ocean in latest bumpy test

Starship megarocket blows up over Indian Ocean in latest bumpy test
WORLD Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia says to give Ukraine peace terms at new talks in Istanbul

Russia said Wednesday it had drafted a peace "memorandum" outlining its terms for ending the Ukraine conflict and would present it to Kiev at a second round of direct talks in Istanbul next Monday.
ECONOMY Economic confidence index flat in May

Economic confidence index flat in May

Türkiye's economic confidence index edged up to 96.7 in May, marking a slight month-on-month increase of 0.05 percent, according to data released on May 28 by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko fans were in seventh heaven on May 26 after their club became the Euroleague champion for the second time in club history the previous night.
﻿