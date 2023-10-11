Deterioration in export climate continues

Deterioration in export climate continues

ISTANBUL
Deterioration in export climate continues

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s (İSO) Manufacturing Sector Export Climate Index remained below the 50-threshold value, posting 49 in September.

The index was 49.1 in August, declining from 50.3 in July and 51.1 in June.

Any figure above the 50 no-change mark signals an improvement in the export climate.

“Overall demand conditions in export markets for Turkish manufacturers declined for the second month running in September, primarily due to weakness in Europe,” the chamber said in a statement.

The four largest European export markets for Turkish manufacturers - Germany, the U.K., Italy and France - all posted reductions in business activity in September, the İSO said, noting that these markets account for around 23 percent of Turkish manufacturing exports.

Growth was again centered on the Middle East and India, while the U.S. saw broadly stable demand conditions at the end of the third quarter, it added.

Rates of expansion accelerated in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, while Qatar posted a marked expansion in activity, according to the chamber.

“Economic weakness in Europe continued to present a hurdle for Turkish manufacturers in September, limiting the options for export sales as the third quarter drew to a close,” commented Andrew Harker, economics director, at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Türkiye’s exports inched up 0.3 percent in September from a year ago to $22.7 billion, the Trade Ministry reported earlier this month.

Imports plunged 14.1 percent year-on-year to $27.7 billion, leading to a foreign trade deficit of $5 billion, down 48 percent from September last year.

deterioration,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

    Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

  2. 6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Afghanistan where earlier quake killed over 2,000

    6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Afghanistan where earlier quake killed over 2,000

  3. Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip 

    Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip 

  4. US deployment to region could lead to massacres: Erdoğan

    US deployment to region could lead to massacres: Erdoğan

  5. Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes

    Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes
Recommended
Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes

Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes
Internet ad revenues reach $1.6 billion

Internet ad revenues reach $1.6 billion
Chevron shuts down gas platform off Israel coast

Chevron shuts down gas platform off Israel coast
Country Garden says it may not meet all debt obligations

Country Garden says it may not meet all debt obligations
Casino industry spurs $329 billion in US

Casino industry spurs $329 billion in US
Trade Minister Bolat holds talks in Brussels

Trade Minister Bolat holds talks in Brussels
WORLD Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

Hurricane Lidia slammed into Mexico's Pacific coast as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm Tuesday, causing flooding, blocked roads, fallen trees and at least one death, officials said.

ECONOMY Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes

Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes

The Trade Ministry has fined over 500 individuals some 55 million Turkish Liras ($2 million) for posting ads for their properties with high asking prices on real estate platforms, as it violates competition.
SPORTS Türkiye cheers receiving Euro 2032 co-hosting rights

Türkiye cheers receiving Euro 2032 co-hosting rights

Türkiye said Tuesday it cherished the chance to co-host the Euro 2032 tournament with what it called "friendly country" Italy.