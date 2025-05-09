Designs compete for Queen Elizabeth II's memorial

LONDON
A pod of faintly psychedelic giant lily pads, a towering bronze tree, and a recording of Queen Elizabeth II’s voice are among the five shortlisted designs for a permanent London monument honoring Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022 at the age of 96, following a 70-year reign.

The government is asking for public feedback on an online exhibition of the designs that opened on May 7.

The memorial will be built near Buckingham Palace in St. James’s Park, an immaculately landscaped green space known for its waterfowl-filled lake, resident pelicans and neatly pruned flower beds.

Computer-generated images of the five finalists show a park transformed.

The entry by architect Thomas Heatherwick’s Heatherwick Studio includes a canopy of giant limestone lily pads with twisting stems towering over a statue of the queen.

Another concept is “a tranquil family of royal gardens” linked by “a natural stone tessellated path” designed by architect Norman Foster’s firm Foster + Partners, with a rippling “wind sculpture” by artist Yinka Shonibare and audio installations featuring Elizabeth’s voice.

The other concepts include a bedrock bridge – because “the queen was the nation’s bedrock” – and forested glades by landscape architects J&L Gibbons; a memorial by garden designer Tom Stuart-Smith centered on a bronze cast of an ancient oak tree; and a thread of pathways and landscapes “gently woven through the natural fabric” of the park by architects WilkinsonEyre.

The queen’s former private secretary Robin Janvin, who is chairing the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee, said the goal is to create “a landmark memorial of outstanding beauty that celebrates and honors the life of Queen Elizabeth II.”

Separately, the committee will select an artist to create a sculpture of Elizabeth as part of the final design. Several of the shortlisted proposals feature statues of the queen on horseback.

The public consultation closes on May 19 and the committee is expected to announce the winning bid in the summer. The final design is scheduled to be submitted to King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer for approval in 2026, the 100th anniversary of the queen’s birth.

Building the memorial is expected to cost between 23 million pounds and 46 million pounds ($30 million and $60 million), the government said.

