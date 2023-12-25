Dependence on imported energy declining: Bayraktar

Dependence on imported energy declining: Bayraktar

ISTANBUL
Dependence on imported energy declining: Bayraktar

Türkiye’s reliance on imported energy resources declined to 67.8 percent in 2022 from around 70 percent in the previous years, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has stated.

As part of the energy efficiency plans, Türkiye’s carbon emissions will be reduced by 100 million tons between 2024 and 2030, he said, adding that carbon emissions trading under the Energy Exchange Istanbul (EPİAŞ) is planned to be launched next year.

“Our goal with our National Energy Plan is to end our country’s dependence on external resources and make it a net zero emission country in 2053.”

Speaking at an energy conference, Bayraktar stressed that they see the strengthening of electricity networks as an indispensable element of green transformation in energy.

“We aim for a mega transmission system that has high interconnection capacity with our neighbors and can handle the rapid increase in renewable capacity. In this context, we plan to invest $10 billion by 2030.”

Over the past 21 years, even though Türkiye’s energy density declined by 30 percent, but demand for energy doubled, Bayraktar said. “We expect demand for energy to continue to increase in the next 20 years. Demand for electricity is forecast to reach 515 terawatts hour in 2035.”

While meeting this demand, the share of renewable energy in total energy production and its share in installed capacity will be increased to 55 percent and 65 percent, respectively, Bayraktar reiterated.

“The daily oil production at the Gabar field is currently 30,000 barrels. This will rise to 100,000 barrels in 2024 so that Türkiye will become a country which daily produces 200,000 barrels,” the minister said, noting that the country has a daily need of 1 million oil barrels.

energy and natural resources ministry,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Terrorism will never deter us, Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks

Terrorism 'will never deter us,' Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Terrorism 'will never deter us,' Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks

    Terrorism 'will never deter us,' Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks

  2. Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

    Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

  3. Turkish forces 'neutralize 56 terrorists' in response to PKK attacks

    Turkish forces 'neutralize 56 terrorists' in response to PKK attacks

  4. Budget talks end, Sweden's NATO bid takes center stage

    Budget talks end, Sweden's NATO bid takes center stage

  5. Russia says West trying to 'destabilise' Serbia

    Russia says West trying to 'destabilise' Serbia
Recommended
Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game
Urban mining offers green solution to old solar panels

'Urban mining' offers green solution to old solar panels
Argentina Congress to discuss economic reforms

Argentina Congress to discuss economic reforms
Quake in China causes economic losses worth millions

Quake in China causes economic losses worth millions
Bristol Myers Squibb to buy Karuna for $14 billion

Bristol Myers Squibb to buy Karuna for $14 billion
Interest rate high enough to lure foreigners: Bank executive

Interest rate high enough to lure foreigners: Bank executive
Visa exemptions granted to 6 nations may boost tourism

Visa exemptions granted to 6 nations may boost tourism
WORLD Russia says West trying to destabilise Serbia

Russia says West trying to 'destabilise' Serbia

Russia on Monday accused Western countries of stirring up tensions in Serbia, a Moscow-friendly Balkan nation that has been rocked by protests over alleged fraud in elections held on Dec. 17.
ECONOMY Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

"Royal Match" developed by Dream Games, one of Türkiye's first unicorns valued at least $1 billion, has become the most revenue-generating mobile game in the world, dethroning its famous rival Candy Crush.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.