Depardieu spends vacation in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

World-renowned French actor Gerard Depardieu has been spotted vacationing in Istanbul as he was photographed while leaving a seafood restaurant in the Beyoğlu district.

As per reports, the 73-year-old celebrity has been in Istanbul for the last five days.

“The French actor dined in Sur Balık and consumed octopus, jumbo shrimp with butter, and salad dressing,” daily Milliyet reported on Aug. 30.

Thanking the chefs after the dinner, Depardieu went to his hotel in Taksim Square in a van.

The actor kept silent against questions about the duration of his stay.

Born on Dec. 27, 1948, Depardieu is one of the most prolific thespians in the movie business, having completed over 250 films exclusively as a lead. He has worked with over 150 movie directors.

He has received the Chevalier of the Légion d’honneur and Chevalier of the Ordre national du Mérite. He was granted Russian citizenship in January 2013 and became a cultural ambassador of Montenegro during the same month.