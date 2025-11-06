Defense officials deny claims Syrian cadets will serve in army

ANKARA
The Defense Ministry has rejected claims that Syrian military students receiving training in Turkish institutions would serve in the Turkish forces.

"Our ministry conducts training and advisory activities under agreements signed with several friendly and allied countries. Within this framework, foreign military students receive training in our country for specific periods and return to their own countries after completing their training," ministry sources told reporters on Nov. 6 during a weekly briefing in Ankara.

The officials said, "it is not a matter of these individuals serving in the Turkish Armed Forces" and urged the public "not to give credence to baseless claims targeting our institutions and creating a negative perception."

A total of 49 Syrian military students began training on Oct. 31 at various Turkish military schools as part of a bilateral agreement designed to bolster the security capacity of the new Syrian army.

Türkiye and Syria have strengthened their cooperation across several fields since the fall of the Assad rule in December 2024.

 

