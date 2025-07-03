Defense industry’s exports hit $3.6 billion in first half

ISTANBUL
The Turkish defense and aerospace sector’s exports surged 25 percent in January-June to $3.6 billion.

The defense industry captured a 2.7 percent share of the country’s total exports in the first half of the year.

In June alone, the defense sector saw exports increase by 10.4 percent compared to the same month of last year to $623 million.

The industry’s 12-month rolling exports amounted to $7.45 million as of May, according to data from the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM).

Commenting on the latest numbers, Görgün emphasized that, in line with the SSB’s export strategy, they have increased the number of exporting firms and diversified the product portfolio toward high-tech solutions.

“We are making Turkish defense industry visible not only regionally but also globally through deepening international partnerships,” he stated.

“From large-scale enterprises to SMEs, we are reshaping an ecosystem focused on sustainable exports, global competitiveness, and domestic production,” Görgün said.

The local defense and aerospace sector’s exports, which stood at only $248 million in 2002, reached an all-time high of $7.15 billion last year.

The total turnover of the sector surged from $1.1 billion 23 years ago to more than $15 billion in 2024, while the number of defense projects jumped from 62 to over 1,100.

 

