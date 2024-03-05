Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar

DOHA

Some 39 Turkish defense companies are attending the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) this year, the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) has said.

Turkish companies are showcasing their unmanned land and air vehicles, armored vehicle platforms, weapon systems, electronic systems, ammunition and logistics support products at the eighth edition of DIMDEX which took place between March 4-6.

Among the Turkish companies participating the fair are Aselsan, Baykar, Roketsan Meteksan Savunma, ASFAT and MKE, according to the statement from the SSB.

During the fair, the Turkish delegation will hold talks with officials from the host country and other nations to explore cooperation opportunities, said the SSB.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar, and hosted and organized by Qatar Armed Forces, DIMDEX is reputed as one of the leading events on the international defense and security industry calendar.

DIMDEX brings together key decision makers from around the globe to engage in three days of commercial exchange, discovering a plethora of the latest military technological advancements.

Meanwhile, Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, announced on March 4 that the company’s TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) officially entered the inventory of the Albanian army.

TB2 successfully made their first flights in the skies of Albania today, Bayraktar wrote on the social media platform X.

“An aircraft which meets NATO standards, was added to the Albanian Army's inventory for the first time,” he added.

The Turkish defense industry’s exports reached a record $5.55 billion last year, rising from $4.4 billion in 2022.

The number of projects the local defense industry carried out increased from only 62 in 2022 to more than 850 in 2023.