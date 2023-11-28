Defense cooperation to boost trade with Hungary: Minister

ANKARA

The cooperation in the defense industry will help Türkiye and Hungary achieve the target of boosting bilateral trade volume to $6 billion, said Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.

Kacır recently paid a visit to Budapest for talks, where he met with Hungarian Defense Minister Kristf Szalay-Bobrovniczkye.

He also attended a meeting between Turkish and Hungarian defense companies.

Kacır noted that the export revenues of the Turkish defense industry is set to reach $6 billion this year and on course to climb to $10 billion.

“In this context, our cooperation with Hungary, especially in the field of defense, will enable us to achieve the target annual trade volume of $6 billion set by our leaders,” Kacır said.

The minister added that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit the country on Dec. 18 for the Türkiye-Hungary high level strategic cooperation council meeting.

“We were in Budapest with a large delegation to complete our preparations for the upcoming visit,” Kacır said.

During the delegation’s visit, they discussed cooperation projects, especially in the field of the defense industry, according to the minister.

The supply and joint production project carried out by Turkish company Nurol Makina, specialized in land vehicles, together with its stakeholders in Hungary, was a very important step forward in the defense industry, he noted.

“We think our cooperation can go much further than this,” Kacır, said adding that he invited 10 defense companies to accompany him during his visit.

Hungary is currently carrying out an important program for the modernization of its army, he said.

“We aim for Turkish defense industry companies to play a more effective role in this program.” Kacır added.