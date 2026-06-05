Defense and aerospace exports rise sharply in May

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s defense and aerospace sector recorded exports of $992 million in May, marking a 33.9 percent increase compared to the same month last year, according to data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM).

The sector’s share in the country’s total exports reached 5.1 percent during the month.

In the January–May period, defense and aerospace exports rose by 29.5 percent year-on-year, reaching $3.86 billion.

“These results demonstrate the sector’s production capacity, engineering capabilities, export strength, and international competitiveness,” commented Haluk Görgün, president of the Defense Industries (SSB).

“High value-added products, systems proven in the field and expanding international partnerships continue to support export performance,” he added.

In terms of growth rate, the defense and aerospace sector recorded the highest increase in exports.

The automotive industry ranked as the top exporting sector in May with $3.3 billion. Chemical materials and products followed in second place with $3 billion, while the electrical and electronics sector ranked third with $1.5 billion in exports.

The industrial group, which accounted for 83.2 percent of Türkiye’s total exports, recorded external sales of $16.2 billion in the month.

In the agricultural group, which made up 14.2 percent of exports last month, exports declined by 11 percent to $2.8 billion, while the mining group, accounting for 2.6 percent of total exports, saw a 5.5 percent decrease, reaching $501.9 million in international sales.