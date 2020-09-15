Defending champs Başakşehir start new season with loss

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Reigning champions Medipol Başakşehir on Sept. 14 started the 2020-2021 Turkish Süper Lig season with a shocking defeat at the hands of newly-promoted Atakaş Hatayspor.

Atakaş Hatayspor beat Istanbul’s Medipol Başakşehir 2-0 in their season opener game at Gaziantep Kalyon Stadium.

Selim Ilgaz broke the deadlock in the 36th minute for the home team in the first half.

Portuguese left-winger Helder Barbosa scored in the stoppage time to double the lead against Trabzonspor, and the match ended 2-0.

Week 1 Super Lig results

Friday:

Çaykur Rizespor - Fenerbahçe: 1-2

Saturday:

Sivasspor - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 0-2

Fatih Karagümrük - BTC Türk Yeni Malatyaspor: 3-0

Göztepe - Yukatel Denizlispor: 5-1

Galatasaray - Gaziantep FK: 3-1

Sunday:

MKE Ankaragücü - BB Erzurumspor: 1-2

HK Kayserispor - Kasımpaşa: 1-0

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Gençlerbirliği: 2-0

Trabzonspor - Beşiktaş: 1-3

Monday:

Atakaş Hatayspor - Medipol Başakşehir: 2-0