Defending champs Başakşehir start new season with loss
ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Reigning champions Medipol Başakşehir on Sept. 14 started the 2020-2021 Turkish Süper Lig season with a shocking defeat at the hands of newly-promoted Atakaş Hatayspor.
Atakaş Hatayspor beat Istanbul’s Medipol Başakşehir 2-0 in their season opener game at Gaziantep Kalyon Stadium.
Selim Ilgaz broke the deadlock in the 36th minute for the home team in the first half.
Portuguese left-winger Helder Barbosa scored in the stoppage time to double the lead against Trabzonspor, and the match ended 2-0.
Week 1 Super Lig results
Friday:
Çaykur Rizespor - Fenerbahçe: 1-2
Saturday:
Sivasspor - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 0-2
Fatih Karagümrük - BTC Türk Yeni Malatyaspor: 3-0
Göztepe - Yukatel Denizlispor: 5-1
Galatasaray - Gaziantep FK: 3-1
Sunday:
MKE Ankaragücü - BB Erzurumspor: 1-2
HK Kayserispor - Kasımpaşa: 1-0
Fraport TAV Antalyaspor - Gençlerbirliği: 2-0
Trabzonspor - Beşiktaş: 1-3
Monday:
Atakaş Hatayspor - Medipol Başakşehir: 2-0