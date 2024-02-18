Decline in current account deficit likely to continue, says VP Yılmaz

Decline in current account deficit likely to continue, says VP Yılmaz

MERSİN
Decline in current account deficit likely to continue, says VP Yılmaz

Türkiye’s current account deficit is likely to continue to decline in the months to come, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has said.

Speaking at an event in the southern province of Mersin, Yılmaz noted that the current account deficit climbed to $60 billion in mid-2023, but it fell to around $45.2 billion at the end of last year, adding that export and tourism revenues greatly helped reduce the current account gap.

“We expect the decline in the current account deficit to continue. We are addressing this structural problem by taking measures in the energy sector and encouraging foreign exchange earning activities,” he said.

When preparing the medium-term economic program, the government identified the current account deficit is one of the major issues to be tackled, Yılmaz noted. “We saw some positive results starting from the second half of last year.”

Türkiye aims to welcome 60 million tourists and generate $60 billion in tourism revenues this year, up from 2023’s $54.3 billion, the vice president recalled, saying that this would help reduce the current account deficit.

“We made a good start to 2024 with exports rising 3.6 percent and imports falling 22 percent in January. This showed the positive impact of trade on the current account balance.”

The government does not have an exchange rate target, the rate level is determined in the market, Yılmaz said, adding that the exchange rates have stabilized recently.

The Central Bank’ foreign reserves, which dropped to around $98 billion in May last year, have been rising, at one point reaching $145 billion.

“There is a slight decline [in foreign reserves] lately. But still, they are currently at $135 billion. We will continue to strengthen our reserves in the coming period,” Yılmaz said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye celebrates 72nd year in NATO

Türkiye celebrates 72nd year in NATO
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye celebrates 72nd year in NATO

    Türkiye celebrates 72nd year in NATO

  2. Turkish top diplomat carries out intense diplomacy for Gaza

    Turkish top diplomat carries out intense diplomacy for Gaza

  3. Argentina sees first monthly budget surplus in 12 years

    Argentina sees first monthly budget surplus in 12 years

  4. OpenAI in deal valuing it at $80 billion: media

    OpenAI in deal valuing it at $80 billion: media

  5. AI support in education under discussion

    AI support in education under discussion
Recommended
OpenAI in deal valuing it at $80 billion: media

OpenAI in deal valuing it at $80 billion: media
Conventional policies to be implemented to curb inflation: Şimşek

Conventional policies to be implemented to curb inflation: Şimşek
Inflation expectations for 2024 at 42.9 percent

Inflation expectations for 2024 at 42.9 percent
Improved Türkiye-US relations expected to give boost to trade

Improved Türkiye-US relations expected to give boost to trade
Türkiye seeks to boost commercial ties with Saudi Arabia

Türkiye seeks to boost commercial ties with Saudi Arabia
Türkiye has potential to lure more foreign investments: YASED

Türkiye has potential to lure more foreign investments: YASED
WORLD Argentina sees first monthly budget surplus in 12 years

Argentina sees first monthly budget surplus in 12 years

The Argentine government in January saw its first monthly budget surplus in nearly 12 years, as new President Javier Milei continues to push for strong spending cuts, the Economy Ministry announced.
ECONOMY OpenAI in deal valuing it at $80 billion: media

OpenAI in deal valuing it at $80 billion: media

OpenAI has concluded a deal with investors that reportedly values the California start-up at $80 billion or more, after a roller-coaster year for the inventor of ChatGPT.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿