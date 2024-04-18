Decline in CA deficit shows economic program works, says Şimşek

Decline in CA deficit shows economic program works, says Şimşek

ANKARA
Decline in CA deficit shows economic program works, says Şimşek

A decline in the current account deficit shows that the government’s medium-term economic program is working, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

He noted that the deficit was lower than expectations in February and the gap declined by $5.8 billion compared with the same month of last year.

The current account deficit came in at $3.27 billion in February, showed the data from the Central Bank on April 17.

There was an annual improvement of $28.3 billion dollars compared to the peak in May 2023, Şimşek wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“We expect this decline to continue gradually in the coming months with the impact of the policies we have implemented for disinflation.”

The trend in the current account balance indicates that the deficit will be less than 2.5 percent of GDP at the end of the year, according to the minister.

The decline in the current account deficit shows that our medium-term program is working, said Şimşek.

“While the decrease in the current account deficit will support foreign exchange reserve accumulation, it will also support disinflation through macro-financial stability,” Şimşek added.

In the first two months of 2024, the deficit amounted to $5.8 billion, comparing favorable with a deficit of $19.5 billion in the same period of 2023, showed Central Bank data.

The 12-month cumulative deficit was $31.8 billion as of February, down from $37.6 billion in the previous month. This figure was $60.15 billion in May last year.

Foreign direct investments posted a net outflow of $142 million, while portfolio investments recorded a net inflow of $4.4 billion in February.

The goods deficit amounted to $4.75 billion, rising from January’s $4.4 billion but it was some 55 percent lower compared to February 2023.

Turkey, ca deficit, Economy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to deploy F-16s after renaming İncirlik base

Türkiye to deploy F-16s after renaming İncirlik base
LATEST NEWS

  1. Authorities capture 41 in crackdown on crime group

    Authorities capture 41 in crackdown on crime group

  2. Taliban pull two TV channels for 'violating Islamic values'

    Taliban pull two TV channels for 'violating Islamic values'

  3. Kremlin says US aid for Ukraine won't change military situation

    Kremlin says US aid for Ukraine won't change military situation

  4. CHP leader vows support to ease Mideast tensions

    CHP leader vows support to ease Mideast tensions

  5. Ankara slams EU for linking ties with Türkiye to Cyprus issue

    Ankara slams EU for linking ties with Türkiye to Cyprus issue
Recommended
Tesla asks shareholders to reapprove huge Musk pay deal

Tesla asks shareholders to reapprove huge Musk pay deal
Climate impacts set to cut 2050 global GDP by nearly a fifth

Climate impacts set to cut 2050 global GDP by nearly a fifth
Authorities mull harsher fines for stockpiling

Authorities mull harsher fines for stockpiling
Gov’t to take steps to boost public sector savings: VP Yılmaz

Gov’t to take steps to boost public sector savings: VP Yılmaz
Biden pushes to triple tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminum

Biden pushes to triple tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminum
Beef consumption plummets in cattle-crazy Argentina

Beef consumption plummets in cattle-crazy Argentina
WORLD Taliban pull two TV channels for violating Islamic values

Taliban pull two TV channels for 'violating Islamic values'

Two Afghan television channels have been taken off the airwaves for "violations against Islamic and national values,” a Taliban government spokesman said on April 18.
ECONOMY Tesla asks shareholders to reapprove huge Musk pay deal

Tesla asks shareholders to reapprove huge Musk pay deal

Electric vehicle maker Tesla will ask its shareholders to vote again on a $56 billion compensation package they had approved in 2018 for CEO Elon Musk before it was squashed by a U.S. court earlier this year.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿