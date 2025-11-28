Death toll rises to 85 in Thailand floods

BANGKOK
The death toll from the devastating floods in southern Thailand climbed to 85 on Wednesday, with over one million households across the country affected, Bangkok Post reported on Friday.

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said on Thursday that the death toll from the catastrophic floods in Songkhla province rose to 85.

He said 55 of the deaths were directly caused by flooding, while 30 were attributed to other causes during the crisis.

Teerapat Kachamat, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said that flooding continues to be severe in 105 districts across nine southern provinces, impacting over 1.07 million households and more than 2.9 million people.

Emergency response teams have been sent to assist with evacuations, deliver food and water, and provide mobile kitchens, water purification units, and rescue boats.

Earlier, the Flood Crisis Operations Center urged local residents to evacuate when alerted, as the weather crisis in Southern Thailand could worsen.

Thailand's Meteorological Department earlier issued a fresh alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall and flash floods in the nine regions.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declared a state of emergency on Tuesday in Songkhla and the supreme commander of the Royal Thai Armed Forces has been appointed as the lead official responsible for managing the emergency response.

