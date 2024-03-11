Death toll from Indonesia floods rises to 21

JAKARTA
The death toll from flash flooding and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra has risen to 21, an official said on March 10, with six people still missing.

Torrential rains on March 6 triggered the disaster in Pesisir Selatan regency in the West Sumatra province, with more than 75,000 people forced to evacuate.

"As of today, 21 people were found dead and six people remained missing," Fajar Sukma, an official from West Sumatra disaster mitigation agency, told AFP by phone on March 10.

A village located on a hillside in the Sutera subdistrict was struck hard, with around 200 families in the area left isolated after a landslide followed by flash flooding, Fajar said.

A local official earlier put the death toll at 18 with five missing.

Rescuers were searching for the missing yesterday as authorities focused their operation on three areas affected by the disasters, local search and rescue official Abdul Malik said.

"Today's search involves around 150 people from disaster organizations in West Sumatra," Abdul said in a statement.

Doni Gusrizal, a senior official from the Pesisir Selatan disaster mitigation agency, said waters had started to recede after the flooding, but added that access to areas affected by the landslide remained difficult because of hilly terrain.

