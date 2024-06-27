Death toll from Indian toxic alcohol rises to 63: police

Death toll from Indian toxic alcohol rises to 63: police

NEW DELHI
Death toll from Indian toxic alcohol rises to 63: police

The death toll from a batch of illegal alcohol that devastated a town in southern India last week has risen to 63, police said Thursday.

Hundreds of people die every year in India from cheap alcohol made in backstreet distilleries, but this case in Tamil Nadu state is one of the deadliest in recent years.

Others have been blinded after drinking the locally made "arrack" which was laced with methanol in the state's Kallakurichi district.

Top district police chief Rajat Chaturvedi told AFP that 63 people had died in this case.

More than 100 people were initially taken to hospital after the deadly batch was sold.

Political parties in Tamil Nadu have traded blame for the deaths, with some opposition lawmakers expelled from the state legislature after staging a protest on Wednesday demanding Chief Minister M.K. Stalin resign.

Poor labourers in Kallakurichi district regularly bought the liquor in plastic bags costing 60 rupees ($0.70), which they would drink before work.

This batch, however, was devastating.

Some people went blind, while others collapsed in the street and died before they could make it to hospital.

Tamil Nadu is not a dry state, but liquor traded on the black market comes at a lower price than alcohol sold legally.

Selling and consuming liquor is prohibited in several other parts of India, further driving the thriving black market for potent and sometimes lethal moonshine.

To increase its potency, the liquor is often spiked with methanol, which can cause blindness, liver damage and death.

Last year, poisonous alcohol killed at least 27 people in one sitting in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, while in 2022, at least 42 people died in Gujarat.

toxic,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion

Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion
LATEST NEWS

  1. Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion

    Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion

  2. EBRD invests in Turkish private equity fund Mediterra

    EBRD invests in Turkish private equity fund Mediterra

  3. Türkiye ranks 10th globally in IPOs in first half of 2024

    Türkiye ranks 10th globally in IPOs in first half of 2024

  4. 'Stress test': Olive oil producers adapt to climate change

    'Stress test': Olive oil producers adapt to climate change

  5. Bank of England warns of economic risks from elections

    Bank of England warns of economic risks from elections
Recommended
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued

7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued
Palestinians flee as Israeli forces return to Gazas north

Palestinians flee as Israeli forces return to Gaza's north
Mongolians vote as anger grows over corruption and economy

Mongolians vote as anger grows over corruption and economy
EU summit strikes deal on von der Leyen for commission chief

EU summit strikes deal on von der Leyen for commission chief
Bolivia arrests 17 as failed coup deepens instability

Bolivia arrests 17 as failed coup deepens instability
Sole reformist in race as Iranians vote for new president

Sole reformist in race as Iranians vote for new president
Xi says China planning major reforms ahead of key political meeting

Xi says China planning 'major' reforms ahead of key political meeting
WORLD 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued

7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Peru, tsunami threat issued

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of central Peru on Friday, the United States Geological Survey said, with tsunami waves expected along some coastlines.
ECONOMY Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion

Foreign trade deficit shrinks 48 percent in May to $6.5 billion

Türkiye posted a foreign trade deficit of $6.5 billion in May, marking a significant 48 percent decline from the same month of last year, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Bronny James, LeBrons teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, LeBron's teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in Thursday's second round of the NBA Draft, setting up the first father-son combination in NBA history.
﻿