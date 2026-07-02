Deadly Russian barrage pounds Ukraine capital

Deadly Russian barrage pounds Ukraine capital

KIEV
Deadly Russian barrage pounds Ukraine capital

Russian missile and drone strikes rocked Kiev early Thursday, killing at least 17 people and wounding dozens, after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow was preparing a “massive attack.”


Russia has routinely launched waves of missiles and drones at Ukrainian cities, including Kiev, during its more than four-year invasion, which has become Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II.

The attack came after Ukraine’s air force warned that ballistic missiles were headed towards the capital and followed Zelensky cutting short a visit to Dublin Wednesday, citing intelligence reports of an impending Russian strike.

AFP journalists in central and eastern Kiev heard more than a dozen explosions and saw residents, some with children and pets, rushing to shelter in metro stations.

Ukraine's emergency service said the death toll from the strike has risen to 17 people.

"The death toll in Kyiv has increased to 17 people! Emergency and rescue operations continue at the site of the Russian strike," it said in a post on Telegram.

Five districts of the wider Kiev region were struck in the attack, according to regional governor Mykola Kalashnyk.

“During the night, the enemy once again launched a massive attack on the Kiev region using strike drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles,” Kalashnyk said on Telegram.

He said emergency crews were battling fires at warehouses and a house in the Bucha district, while the attacks damaged homes, a student dormitory and vehicles elsewhere in the region.

Images released by Ukrainian emergency services after daybreak showed extensive damage to a residential block, with a chunk of a building missing.

Zelensky said on July 1 that he was rushing home from a visit to Dublin due to intelligence reports that Russia was about to launch a massive attack.

“I urge our people to be especially careful, to protect themselves, their children, and, of course, their families; to use shelters and heed air raid alerts in Ukraine, this is very important,” he told a news conference.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin “has been preparing this massive strike against Ukraine for some time now.”

Ukraine has also stepped up long-range drone attacks inside Russia in recent weeks, targeting energy infrastructure and military targets.

Russian officials have reported repeated strikes in border regions, while Moscow has said its air defenses had intercepted hundreds of drones from Ukraine in recent days.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused more than 2 million military casualties, with Moscow’s forces bearing the brunt of the losses, according to a study published on July 1 by U.S. think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

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