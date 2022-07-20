Dakota Johnson brings a modern spark to ‘Persuasion’

  • July 20 2022 07:00:00

Dakota Johnson brings a modern spark to ‘Persuasion’

LOS ANGELES
Dakota Johnson brings a modern spark to ‘Persuasion’

The new adaptation of “Persuasion” in Netflix does not seem to have been made for Jane Austen fans.

Her book about the unmarried Anne Elliot, who at 27 is on the edge of spinsterhood and regretting having been persuaded to give up her true love years earlier because of his lowly status, was the author’s last before her death. It is notable and beloved for how it’s distinct from her more widely known and adapted books like “Pride and Prejudice” and “Emma,” with its mature heroine, its more reserved wit and its distinctly melancholy undertones. “Persuasion” also boasts one of her most romantic monologues.

This version, directed by British theater veteran Carrie Cracknell and starring Dakota Johnson as Anne, inserts modern phrases and “Fleabag” tropes into a Regency-era setting. It is like an Austen amuse bouche -an entry-level cover version that tries to rev up the humor and speak directly to Gen Z by using its lingo -or at least an advertising executive’s idea of what Gen Z sounds like. But something feels off about the way it is executed.

Austen’s works are hardly impenetrable for modern audiences. Over 200 years later, they remain accessible and relevant. There’s a reason why it seems like every year there’s several Austen-inspired films or shows populating our screens (just this summer we’ve gotten “Fire Island” and “Mr. Malcolm’s List”). Her stories have not only stood the test of time but have also bloomed in delightful ways in modern contexts. Just look at “Clueless” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary.”

This “Persuasion” has a whiff of condescension to it, as though it doesn’t trust its audience to empathize with Anne without seeing her crying in a bathtub and chugging wine from the bottle while she tells us in voiceover that she’s “thriving.” Maybe the crying in the bathtub/wine bit has just been done too many times. You can’t help but feel that Johnson, a gifted comedienne, deserved something more creative and less cliche.

And yet Johnson does manage to sell much of it. She is subtle where many might choose something big and breaks the fourth wall like she’s letting us in on a secret. It may be “Fleabag”-esque, but she’s not imitating Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She’s making it her own.

In fact, most of the cast is rather vibrant and full of newish discoveries, especially Cosmo Jarvis (who some will recognize from “Lady Macbeth”) as Anne’s old love Frederick Wentworth. She rejected him at 19 at the advice of a mentor (the lovely Nikki Amuka-Bird) and has come back into her life eight years later with wealth and good standing. He is now, as far as society is concerned, a man of consequence. Jarvis, with his mournful eyes, warm smile and inscrutable intentions, is a perfect Austen leading man. And he and Johnson, even when across the room from one another, have a spark.

The pint-sized Mia McKenna-Bruce is viciously funny as Anne’s younger sister Mary while Nia Towle is the picture of innocence as Louisa. Richard E. Grant, as Anne’s vain father Walter Elliot, adds life as well but he’s sparingly used. Henry Golding also has fun playing a cad, Mr. Elliot.

The screenplay is credited to Ron Bass (“Rain Man,” “My Best Friend’s Wedding”) and Alice Victoria Winslow, who had the good sense to preserve that famous monologue at the very least. But by the time we get there, it almost makes one wish that this were just a more straightforward adaptation without all the buzzwords. This cast and the director could have carried it and the audience would have been there. Or perhaps this will bring some fresh blood to Austen, after all.

To quote “Persuasion,” “I’m half agony, half hope.”

ARTS & LIFE Iranian filmmaker Panahi must serve six-year sentence

Iranian filmmaker Panahi must serve six-year sentence
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey top opium producer

    Turkey top opium producer

  2. Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa

    Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa

  3. 8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning

    8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning

  4. Russian, Armenian, Azerbaijani officials hold 3-way meeting in Minsk

    Russian, Armenian, Azerbaijani officials hold 3-way meeting in Minsk

  5. New details emerge in massive bank fraud

    New details emerge in massive bank fraud
Recommended
‘Thrones’ and ‘Rings’ fans ready for battle as Comic-Con returns

‘Thrones’ and ‘Rings’ fans ready for battle as Comic-Con returns
Lebanon’s Baalbek festival back despite economic collapse

Lebanon’s Baalbek festival back despite economic collapse
Iran’s UNESCO-listed Isfahan mosque damaged in restoration

Iran’s UNESCO-listed Isfahan mosque damaged in restoration
Iranian filmmaker Panahi must serve six-year sentence

Iranian filmmaker Panahi must serve six-year sentence
Danish ‘Geranium’ restaurant crowned world’s best

Danish ‘Geranium’ restaurant crowned world’s best
Unique warrior helmet on display

Unique warrior helmet on display
WORLD Court battle to open in Musk, Twitter buyout fight

Court battle to open in Musk, Twitter buyout fight

Elon Musk and Twitter will face off Tuesday in the first court hearing over the Tesla chief’s move to abandon their $44 billion buyout deal, a case with massive stakes for both sides.

ECONOMY Short-term external debt at $135 billion

Short-term external debt at $135 billion

The short-term external debt stock increased by 10.6 percent compared with the end of 2021 to stand at $134.5 as of end-May, the Central Bank said yesterday.
SPORTS Cyclists stop traffic for minute ‘to get noticed’

Cyclists stop traffic for minute ‘to get noticed’

In an effort to bring attention to the road safety of cyclists, who often become victims of accidents due to drivers’ negligence on the roads, members of a cyclist club in the Black Sea province of Düzce held a demonstration by lying on the asphalt floor and stopping traffic on a busy road for a minute “to get noticed.”