Daily power consumption down 3.7 pct on Aug 29

  • August 30 2020 13:42:24

Daily power consumption down 3.7 pct on Aug 29

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Daily power consumption down 3.7 pct on Aug 29

Turkey's daily electricity consumption decreased on Aug. 29 by 3.7 percent compared to the previous day to reach 890,495 megawatt-hours, according to official figures of Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS) on Aug. 30.

Hourly power consumption peaked at 21.00 local time with 41,868 megawatt-hours, data from TEIAS showed. The country's electricity usage dropped to its lowest level of 31,334 megawatt-hours at 07.00 local time.

Electricity production reached 892,190 megawatt-hours on Saturday, marking a 3.9 percent decrease compared to the previous day.

While electricity production from natural gas constituted 29,49 percent of total electricity consumption in Turkey on Saturday, imported coal plants held 22,65 percent while hydro power plants comprised 21,85 percent.

On Saturday, Turkey's electricity exports amounted to 5,076 megawatt-hours while imports reached 3,381 megawatt-hours.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Statespersons, politicians mark Victory Day amid COVID-19 outbreak

    Statespersons, politicians mark Victory Day amid COVID-19 outbreak

  2. Turkey says Greece’s decision to extend its territorial waters in Aegean is cause of war

    Turkey says Greece’s decision to extend its territorial waters in Aegean is cause of war

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Turkey wards off six Greek F-16 jets in E Med

    Turkey wards off six Greek F-16 jets in E Med

  5. Turkey issues Navtex for new military exercises in eastern Med

    Turkey issues Navtex for new military exercises in eastern Med
Recommended
Turkey to gain gas trade leverage from new discovery: Report

Turkey to gain gas trade leverage from new discovery: Report
Turkey determined to be production, technology center: Erdoğan

Turkey determined to be production, technology center: Erdoğan
Central Bank reserves hit $90.3 bln in July

Central Bank reserves hit $90.3 bln in July
Turkish firm to roll out electric excavator in 2022

Turkish firm to roll out electric excavator in 2022
Turkey to become battery production hub: Minister

Turkey to become battery production hub: Minister
Motor vehicle registrations double in July

Motor vehicle registrations double in July

WORLD Masks and tears: Shiites mark Ashura at Iraq shrines despite virus

Masks and tears: Shiites mark Ashura at Iraq shrines despite virus

Thousands of tearful Shiite pilgrims wearing gloves and masks flooded Iraq's holy city of Karbala on Aug. 30 to mark Ashura, in one of the largest Muslim gatherings since the COVID-19 pandemic began.   
ECONOMY Daily power consumption down 3.7 pct on Aug 29

Daily power consumption down 3.7 pct on Aug 29

Turkey's daily electricity consumption decreased on Aug. 29 by 3.7 percent compared to the previous day to reach 890,495 megawatt-hours, according to official figures of Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS) on Aug. 30.
SPORTS 2 soldiers killed by terrorists in eastern Turkey

2 soldiers killed by terrorists in eastern Turkey

Two Turkish soldiers have been killed in an anti-terror operation in eastern Turkey, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Aug. 29.