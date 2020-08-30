Daily power consumption down 3.7 pct on Aug 29

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's daily electricity consumption decreased on Aug. 29 by 3.7 percent compared to the previous day to reach 890,495 megawatt-hours, according to official figures of Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS) on Aug. 30.

Hourly power consumption peaked at 21.00 local time with 41,868 megawatt-hours, data from TEIAS showed. The country's electricity usage dropped to its lowest level of 31,334 megawatt-hours at 07.00 local time.

Electricity production reached 892,190 megawatt-hours on Saturday, marking a 3.9 percent decrease compared to the previous day.

While electricity production from natural gas constituted 29,49 percent of total electricity consumption in Turkey on Saturday, imported coal plants held 22,65 percent while hydro power plants comprised 21,85 percent.

On Saturday, Turkey's electricity exports amounted to 5,076 megawatt-hours while imports reached 3,381 megawatt-hours.