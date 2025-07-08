Cypriot committee turns to AI to find missing persons

NICOSIA
A United Nations-backed committee investigating mass disappearances in Cyprus has begun using artificial intelligence in a bid to accelerate the search for the remains of those who went missing during past conflicts, the committee comprising representatives from both sides of the island has announced.

Although the issue of missing persons remains one of the most sensitive legacies of Cyprus’s decades-long division, it is also among the few areas where Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots continue to work together toward a common humanitarian goal.

The Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) is tasked with determining the fate of 2,002 individuals who disappeared during intercommunal violence in the 1960s and following the 1974 Turkish Peace Operation that was launched in response to a coup supported by Greece.

Pierre Gentile, the U.N. representative on the CMP, said, “We aim to enhance our capacity to uncover answers about the missing through new technologies.”

We will never stop until the fate of the last missing person on our list is established,” he said.

According to Gentile, the CMP plans to scan digitized archives using AI to identify new potential burial sites and is evaluating expanded use of ground-penetrating radar to locate grave areas more effectively.

“This is a deeply sensitive humanitarian issue and the work we do is sacred,” said Hakkı Müftüzade, the Turkish Cypriot representative on the CMP. “We are fully aware of the responsibility we carry.”

