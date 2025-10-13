Current account posts strong $5.45 bln surplus in August

ANKARA
The Central Bank on Oct. 13 reported a notable current account surplus of approximately $5.5 billion in August, following a $1.7 billion surplus in July.

Excluding gold and energy, the surplus reached nearly $10 billion, data from the bank showed.

The annualized current account deficit shrank from $18.85 billion in July to $18.28 billion in August.

Goods trade posted a deficit of around $2.8 billion in August.

Travel income alone accounted for roughly $7.7 billion, supported by strong tourism flows, and transportation services added another $2.8 billion.

On the financing side, net direct investment inflows totaled close to $1 billion, with foreign investors contributing nearly $1.8 billion and Turkish residents investing around $800 million abroad.

Loan inflows surged to approximately $27 billion, while trade credits and deposits added $3 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively.

Portfolio investments saw a modest net outflow of $700 million, despite foreign purchases of Turkish equities and government bonds totaling nearly $1.9 billion.

Official reserves increased by about $1.2 billion, the bank said.

In January-August, the country’s current account deficit amounted to $15.85 billion, up from $8 billion in the same period of 2024.

Türkiye, US, Egypt, Qatar sign Gaza declaration
