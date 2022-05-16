Current account deficit hits $5.6 billion in March

  • May 16 2022 14:40:00

Current account deficit hits $5.6 billion in March

ANKARA
Current account deficit hits $5.6 billion in March

Turkey’s current account deficit increased to $5.55 billion in March from $2.29 billion in the same month of last year, according to data from the Central Bank.

On the back of the March deficit, the country’s 12-month rolling current account gap climbed to $24.2 billion.

The balance of payments data the bank released yesterday showed that exports amounted to $22.8 billion, while imports stood at $29.1 billion, producing a trade deficit of $6.34 billion in March, which was $3.36 billion higher compared with the same month of last year.

When gold and energy items were excluded, the current account posted a surplus of $2.48 billion in March versus a deficit of $314 million a year ago, the Central Bank said.

Revenues under the travel item increased by $708 million from the same month of 2021 to reach $1.45 billion.

Direct investment recorded a net inflow of $296 million, but portfolio investment recorded a net outflow of $3.05 billion, data showed.

Non-residents’ transactions on equity securities and government domestic debt securities recorded net sales of $744 million and $201 million, respectively, the bank said.

Non-resident banks’ deposit accounts held within domestic banks increased by $1.32 billion, with an increase of $1.49 billion in foreign currency and a decrease of $178 million in Turkish Lira accounts.

Data also showed that official reserves recorded a net outflow of $4.5 million.

The current account deficit climbed from $7.5 billion in January-March to $18.1 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

economy,

ECONOMY Current account deficit hits $5.6 billion in March

Current account deficit hits $5.6 billion in March
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ferry services between Turkey and Greek islands gaining momentum

    Ferry services between Turkey and Greek islands gaining momentum

  2. Torrid summer months expected in Turkey: Experts

    Torrid summer months expected in Turkey: Experts

  3. Finland, Sweden propose working to address Turkey’s concerns on NATO membership bid

    Finland, Sweden propose working to address Turkey’s concerns on NATO membership bid

  4. Despite unemployment some firms struggling to hire people

    Despite unemployment some firms struggling to hire people

  5. AI initiatives in Turkey decupled in 5 years: Expert

    AI initiatives in Turkey decupled in 5 years: Expert
Recommended
Tech titans curb hiring in a ‘challenging macro environment’

Tech titans curb hiring in a ‘challenging macro environment’
Venezuela plans stock sale in break from socialist model

Venezuela plans stock sale in break from socialist model
Ferry services between Turkey and Greek islands gaining momentum

Ferry services between Turkey and Greek islands gaining momentum
Finance minister to meet with housing sector executives

Finance minister to meet with housing sector executives
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82% as oil prices surge

Saudi Aramco says Q1 profits jump 82% as oil prices surge
Iraq’s prized rice crop threatened by drought

Iraq’s prized rice crop threatened by drought
WORLD Buffalo shooting latest example of targeted racial violence

Buffalo shooting latest example of targeted racial violence

Black people going about their daily lives, then dying in a hail of bullets fired by a white man who targeted them because of their skin color.

ECONOMY Current account deficit hits $5.6 billion in March

Current account deficit hits $5.6 billion in March

Turkey’s current account deficit increased to $5.55 billion in March from $2.29 billion in the same month of last year, according to data from the Central Bank.
SPORTS Klopp calls for final quadruple push after FA Cup victory

Klopp calls for final quadruple push after FA Cup victory

A victory on penalties produces Liverpool’s first FA Cup triumph since 2006 and keeps it in contention for, potentially if unlikely, a quadruple of trophies