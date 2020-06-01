Cultural employment down in 2019

  • June 01 2020 12:47:00

Cultural employment down in 2019

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Cultural employment in Turkey decreased in 2019 compared to the previous year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on June 1.

"In 2019, 631,000 people were included in cultural employment in Turkey with a decrease of 2.6% compared to 2018," TÜİK said.

It added that 53.2% of the cultural employees were males and 46.6% were females last year.

"61% of the people in cultural employment were in the 30-54 age group, 29.2% in the 15-29 age group and 9.7% in the 55 and over age group," the institute said.

In 2019, 41.5% of the total cultural employment was graduated from the schools lower than high school, 36.1% from tertiary education and 22.2% from high school and vocational high school.

The 87.6% of the people in cultural employment had a cultural occupation, while the share of handicraft workers was 39.6%, the share of architects, planners and surveyors was 18.1% and the share of creative and performing artists was 9.2%, TÜİK noted.

