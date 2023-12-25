CSO performs concert in memory of İsmet İnönü

Umut Erdem - ANKARA

Under the baton of conductor Gürer Aykal, the Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) performed a special concert in memory of İsmet İnönü, the second president of Türkiye, on the night of Dec. 22 at CSO Ada Ankara in the Turkish capital.

Ananthem, composed by Aykal for the 100th anniversary of the Treaty of Lausanne, was performed for the first time with CSO. Alban Gerhardt, one of the world's best cellists, took the stage in the concert, dedicated to İnönü, who took cello lessons.

Ahead of the concert, cellist Gerhardt spoke to daily Hürriyet. Gerhardt, whose father was a violinist and mother was a soloist, said that he attended his first concert at the age of three as he was a member of a musician family.

He said that he gave more priority to the romantic period while making his cello repertoire and he considers himself as a narrator, not a performer.

Speaking about his relationship with his instrument, Gerhardt said that he never had a special relationship with any instrument and he is in love with his music and the cello is just a tool for him.

This was Gerhardt’s first concert with CSO after his performance in Ankara with the Tekfen Orchestra in 2018. “It makes me happy to return to the capital of your country. The audiences in Istanbul and Ankara were very appreciative, warm-hearted and well informed. It was really fun playing for them.”

Conductor Aykal, who also spoke about the concert, said, “This is a special concert in memory of İsmet İnönü, organized on the week of his death. İnönü used to come to almost every concert of CSO. This added discipline to our orchestra. orchestra from Istanbul to Ankara. I perform this concert every December, as the conductor of the CSO in Ankara.”