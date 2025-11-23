Cruise tourism sees surge, driven by Gen Z demand

ISTANBUL

Cruise tourism is experiencing a new wave of global growth, and Turkish ports are emerging as key beneficiaries of this rising demand.

Industry experts point to Generation Z as the main driver of this trend, with young travelers seeking new experiences and diverse routes.

Türkiye’s ports are once again becoming prominent stops on cruise itineraries. This resurgence, combined with changing holiday habits and Gen Z’s growing interest in cruising, has led to a remarkable increase in passenger numbers.

The appeal lies in the ability to explore multiple destinations in one trip, add unique experiences to vacations and build social connections. Turkish ports are not only benefiting from international demand but also witnessing growing interest from local Gen Z travelers.

In the first 10 months of the year, cruise passenger arrivals rose by 14.4 percent, reaching 2.02 million. By the end of 2025, this number is expected to climb to 2.2 million.

Işın Hekimoğlu, the country manager for MSC Cruises & Explora Journeys in Türkiye, emphasized that Gen Z is ushering in a new era for the industry.

She noted that the Cruise Lines International Association’s 2024 Cruise Industry Outlook highlights the strong intention among Gen Z travelers to return to cruising, which she described as clear evidence that they have embraced it as a preferred holiday format.

People from the industry point to several factors motivating this generation: Reliable internet connectivity; innovative entertainment options and local experiences such as small group tours and cultural workshops; cruise ship designs tailored for social media appeal; dependable Wi-Fi and well-planned shopping stops; cost efficiency through visiting multiple ports on a single trip; and the growing popularity of shorter cruises alongside traditional week-long itineraries.

Özgü Alnıtemiz, the director of Celestyal Türkiye and cruise director at Karavan Tourism, explained that the rising demand among young people is also fueled by solo travelers.

According to Hekimoğlu, MSC Cruises will have completed 70 voyages to Turkish ports by the end of 2025, with plans to increase both ship calls and passenger volumes in 2026.

She highlighted that Kuşadası and Istanbul have been the main contributors to Türkiye’s cruise growth. Kuşadası is widely regarded as the country’s cruise capital, while Istanbul’s port has seen rapid expansion thanks to its central location and easy access to the city’s historic and cultural landmarks.

Alnıtemiz explained that Türkiye holds a strong position in global cruise routes, with its potential enhanced by infrastructure developments.

“The opening of Galataport has significantly strengthened Istanbul’s role. Combined with Istanbul Airport, the city has become a hub connecting distant destinations,” he said.

He added that Istanbul is no longer just a stopover but has evolved into a major departure port for new cruise routes.

Each year, Celestyal organizes more than 100 voyages to Turkish ports, primarily Kuşadası. Around 120,000 cruise passengers from 140 countries — mostly from the United States and Europe — arrive in Türkiye on Celestyal ships, reflecting the country’s growing prominence in global cruise tourism.