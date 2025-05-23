Crude steel production surges 7 percent in January-April

ISTANBUL

Türkiye produced 3 million tons of crude steel in April, marking a 7 percent increase compared to the same month of last year, according to data from the World Steel Association.

This followed the 2.8 percent annual decline in steel output in March.

Last month, global steel production fell 0.3 percent to 155.7 million tons.

Türkiye’s crude steel production amounted to 12.3 million tons in January-April, declining 1 percent from the same period of last year. Türkiye was the seventh-largest steel producer in the world.

World crude steel production for the 69 countries reporting to the World Steel Association was 624.4 million tons in the first four months of 2025, a 0.4 percent decline from a year ago.

China’s production ticked up 0.4 percent annually to 345.4 million tons, while India’s crude steel output rose by 6.9 percent year-on-year to 53.2 million tons in January-April.

Japan reported a 5.3 percent annual decline in its steel production to 27 million tons. The U.S. production was unchanged at 26.4 million tons.

According to the numbers from the association, Russia’s steel production fell 4.5 percent annually, while South Korea’s steel output was down 3.4 percent to 20.5 million tons.