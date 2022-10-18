Creative Craft Project introduced at Gate 27

Creative Craft Project introduced at Gate 27

ISTANBUL
Creative Craft Project introduced at Gate 27

Gate 27, an international residency program that aims to facilitate the research and production processes of different practices and to provide a platform for interdisciplinary interaction, hosts artists from different countries and disciplines in the autumn-winter 2022 season.

Gate 27 organizes public programs and events that develop communication among local and international artists, academics and cultural actors in order to enable new collaborations. It invites residents to partake in discourses in relation to ecology, sustainability, accessibility and local creative networks.

Hosted by Gate 27 founder Melisa Tapan, an event was held on Oct. 16 at the Gate 27 guest artist house in Istanbul’s Yeniköy to introduce the Creative-Craft Collaboration Project, curated by artist Bilal Yılmaz and curator Lydia Chatziiakovou.

In the event, “Ro-Thog, which was created in collaboration with Mahzaib Baloch, the first guest artist of the Creative-Craft Collaboration program, and local artisans, was exhibited for the first time.

Baloch combined her art practice with the art of Thomas Usta, one of Istanbul’s experienced inlay masters for two months. The result of this collaboration, “Ro-Thog” on display at Gate 27, consists of a copper plate carved by Usta and artificially manipulated by Baloch to get a patina.

The work is inspired by the tree of life pattern, seen in traditional Middle Eastern carpets. The work encompasses different times, places, traditions and generations, accompanied by interconnected meanings, information and interactions.

The project will continue next year with the participation of new artists.

Creative Craft Project,

ARTS & LIFE Creative Craft Project introduced at Gate 27

Creative Craft Project introduced at Gate 27
MOST POPULAR

  1. For Whoopi Goldberg, ‘Till’ release comes after long wait

    For Whoopi Goldberg, ‘Till’ release comes after long wait

  2. 8 Istanbul’s districts restricted to foreigners for resident permit

    8 Istanbul’s districts restricted to foreigners for resident permit

  3. Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing as passenger attack cabin crew

    Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing as passenger attack cabin crew

  4. Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture

    Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture

  5. Astronomers are captivated by brightest flash ever seen

    Astronomers are captivated by brightest flash ever seen
Recommended
From mediocre to medal-winning: Japan’s koshu wine

From mediocre to medal-winning: Japan’s koshu wine
Luz Casal to perform in Ankara

Luz Casal to perform in Ankara
‘The Midnight Club’ breaks record for most jump scares

‘The Midnight Club’ breaks record for most jump scares
Iraq unveils archaeological park with ancient carvings

Iraq unveils archaeological park with ancient carvings
Gates Foundation pledges $1.2B to eradicate polio globally

Gates Foundation pledges $1.2B to eradicate polio globally
Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture

Activists in UK court after soup thrown at Van Gogh picture
WORLD Brazil’s da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

Brazil’s da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro clashed in their first one-on-one debate Sunday, two weeks before the presidential election’s runoff.

ECONOMY Budget posts 79 billion Turkish Liras deficit

Budget posts 79 billion Turkish Liras deficit

The central government budget posted a deficit of 79 billion Turkish Liras ($4.2 billion) in September, the Treasury and Finance Ministry has said.
SPORTS Olympic champ Mete Gazoz nabs bronze medal in world cup

Olympic champ Mete Gazoz nabs bronze medal in world cup

Olympic gold medalist recurve archer Mete Gazoz has won the bronze medal in the 2022 World Cup Final held in Mexico’s Tlaxcala.