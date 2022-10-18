Creative Craft Project introduced at Gate 27

ISTANBUL

Gate 27, an international residency program that aims to facilitate the research and production processes of different practices and to provide a platform for interdisciplinary interaction, hosts artists from different countries and disciplines in the autumn-winter 2022 season.

Gate 27 organizes public programs and events that develop communication among local and international artists, academics and cultural actors in order to enable new collaborations. It invites residents to partake in discourses in relation to ecology, sustainability, accessibility and local creative networks.

Hosted by Gate 27 founder Melisa Tapan, an event was held on Oct. 16 at the Gate 27 guest artist house in Istanbul’s Yeniköy to introduce the Creative-Craft Collaboration Project, curated by artist Bilal Yılmaz and curator Lydia Chatziiakovou.

In the event, “Ro-Thog, which was created in collaboration with Mahzaib Baloch, the first guest artist of the Creative-Craft Collaboration program, and local artisans, was exhibited for the first time.

Baloch combined her art practice with the art of Thomas Usta, one of Istanbul’s experienced inlay masters for two months. The result of this collaboration, “Ro-Thog” on display at Gate 27, consists of a copper plate carved by Usta and artificially manipulated by Baloch to get a patina.

The work is inspired by the tree of life pattern, seen in traditional Middle Eastern carpets. The work encompasses different times, places, traditions and generations, accompanied by interconnected meanings, information and interactions.

The project will continue next year with the participation of new artists.