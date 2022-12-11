Crawford knocks out Avanesyan to retain world title

Crawford knocks out Avanesyan to retain world title

LOS ANGELES
Crawford knocks out Avanesyan to retain world title

Unbeaten American Terence Crawford knocked out David Avanesyan in the sixth round on Dec. 10 to retain his World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight world title.

Crawford, fighting in front of home fans at the CHI Health Center arena in Omaha, Nebraska, sent Avanesyan sprawling with a right hook at 2:14 of the sixth, improving to 39-0 with 30 knockouts.

A former undisputed light welterweight world champion, Crawford made his sixth defense of the title he claimed when he stopped Australian Jeff Horn in the ninth round in June of 2018.

No opponent has taken Crawford the distance in more than six years.

He punished Avanesyan in the sixth with repeated left upper-cuts, finally following one short left with the right hook that knocked the challenger out cold.

Crawford’s 10th straight knockout ended the six-fight winning streak of London-based Russian Avanesyan, the reigning European Champion in the 147-pound division who fell to 29-3 with one draw and 17 knockouts.

Crawford’s latest victory could at last pave the way for a long-awaited matchup with fellow American Errol Spence Jr., unbeaten holder of the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation titles.

The two had been in talks for a meeting this year and when that failed to materialize Crawford opted for the title defense against Avanesyan that was his lone bout in 2022.

Spence, who owns a record of 28-0 with 22 knockouts, returned from surgery to repair a detached retina to score a 10th-round technical knockout of Yordenis Ugas in April to add the WBA belt to his WBC and IBF titles.

 

Sports,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye calls on Russia to push YPG off its borders

Türkiye calls on Russia to push YPG off its borders
MOST POPULAR

  1. Japanese billionaire Maezawa announces crew of artists for lunar voyage

    Japanese billionaire Maezawa announces crew of artists for lunar voyage

  2. Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup victory over Portugal

    Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup victory over Portugal

  3. Billionaires on the back foot in 2022: UBS

    Billionaires on the back foot in 2022: UBS

  4. Backstreet Boy Nick Carter sued over alleged 2001 rape of teen

    Backstreet Boy Nick Carter sued over alleged 2001 rape of teen

  5. Met Opera in NY reports crippling cyberattack

    Met Opera in NY reports crippling cyberattack
Recommended
Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics
Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy

Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup victory over Portugal

Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup victory over Portugal
France advances to semifinals at World Cup, tops England 2-1

France advances to semifinals at World Cup, tops England 2-1
Brazil crash out as Argentina survive at World Cup

Brazil crash out as Argentina survive at World Cup
Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA

Turkish basketball player makes history in NBA
WORLD Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

ECONOMY Minimum wage commission set to hold second meeting

Minimum wage commission set to hold second meeting

The commission that is tasked with determining the minimum wage for 2023 is scheduled to hold its second round of meetings on Dec. 14.

SPORTS Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

The Golden State Warriors sent a strong signal on Dec. 10 that they won’t give up their NBA crown without a fight, thumping the Boston Celtics 123-107 in an NBA Finals rematch.