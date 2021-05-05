COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

  • May 05 2021 09:18:00

COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

MADRID-Reuters
COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

Madrid's conservative regional leader won a landslide re-election on May 4, propelled to victory by her refusal to close down bars and shops during the COVID-19 pandemic.   

Hundreds of flag-waving supporters gathered outside the People's Party (PP) headquarters, chanting "Freedom! Freedom!" as preliminary results showed regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso more than doubled her score from a previous election in 2019.   

"Freedom" was Ayuso's campaign motto, as she banked on her loose COVID strategy to appeal to voters tired of restrictions imposed to fight the pandemic.   

"Freedom has won," PP leader Pablo Casado, beaming, told supporters. Voters "trusted [Ayuso's] handling of the pandemic." "Freedom, always, always," an emotional Ayuso said.   

Critics accuse Ayuso of neglecting health services while looking after business. But she won the support of many Madrid residents by refusing to close bars and restaurants to help curb the pandemic.      

The Madrid region, home to seven million of Spain's 47 million people, recorded 343 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in the last 14 days on May 4 against a national average of 213. Occupancy of intensive-care units is the highest in Spain, at 44%.       

Far-right support?

Ayuso fell just shy of winning enough seats to rule the region without support from any other party, according to preliminary results with 92% of votes accounted for, which showed her obtaining 65 seats, from 30 in 2019. Final results are expected later in the evening.     

The PP has controlled the capital region for the past 26 years and the convincing win could give it impetus at a national level. In the national parliament, PP is the second-biggest party after the ruling Socialists.   

The far-right Vox party, which went from 12 seats to around 13, according to the preliminary results, said it would back Ayuso in the 136-seat regional assembly.   

"During the next two years our votes will be decisive for everything," regional leader Rocio Monasterio told supporters.    

Vox was already backing the outgoing coalition between PP and the center-right Ciudadanos. Monasterio did not say if she would this time demand that her party be part of the regional government.   

Ciudadanos collapsed, winning no seats at all, compared with the 26 it achieved two years ago, according to the preliminary results.      

Official results kept trickling in and confirmation of the winner should come in the next few hours.   

The Socialists of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez went from 37 seats to 24, according to the preliminary results, not enough to allow them and other left-wing parties to challenge Ayuso.   

Unlike in other elections in the COVID era in recent months, turnout was high, at around 74%, well up from 64% in 2019.

lockdown,

WORLD COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

    Turkey weighing gradual reopening after lockdown

  2. Supermarkets in Turkey to sell only essential goods

    Supermarkets in Turkey to sell only essential goods

  3. Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season

    Turkey hopes lockdown rescues tourism season

  4. Turkey releases weekly provincial COVID-19 statistics

    Turkey releases weekly provincial COVID-19 statistics

  5. Municipality buys historic Istanbul building, vowing to make cultural space

    Municipality buys historic Istanbul building, vowing to make cultural space
Recommended
India announces $6.7 bln to help vaccine, health firms boost pandemic battle

India announces $6.7 bln to help vaccine, health firms boost pandemic battle
Biden aims to vaccinate 70 pct of American adults by July 4

Biden aims to vaccinate 70 pct of American adults by July 4
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years

Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years
Biden quadruples Trump refugee cap after delay backlash

Biden quadruples Trump refugee cap after delay backlash
India coronavirus cases top 20 mln as US, Europe ease curbs

India coronavirus cases top 20 mln as US, Europe ease curbs
EU eyes letting fully vaccinated travelers into bloc

EU eyes letting fully vaccinated travelers into bloc
WORLD COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

COVID-19 lockdown rebel wins Madrid regional election

Madrid's conservative regional leader won a landslide re-election on May 4, propelled to victory by her refusal to close down bars and shops during the COVID-19 pandemic.   
ECONOMY Treasury borrows $807 mln through auctions

Treasury borrows $807 mln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 6.7 billion Turkish liras ($807 million) from domestic markets this week.

SPORTS Anadolu Efes advance to EuroLeague semifinal

Anadolu Efes advance to EuroLeague semifinal

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes on May 4 qualified for the 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four, beating Real Madrid 88-83 in the game five of the playoffs.