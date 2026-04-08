Court upholds $45,000 compensation for dog attack victim

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Court of Cassation has upheld a lower court ruling requiring a man to pay 2,003,657 Turkish Liras ($45,000) in compensation to a person injured by an unleashed dog in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri.

The victim, who suffered multiple injuries and underwent four surgeries after the attack in Develi district, lost 54 percent of his working capacity and was temporarily unable to work for four months.

He stated that the attack left him psychologically distressed and that there is a risk of permanent scarring on his face.

The court found that the dog’s owner failed to meet the duty of care, noting the animal was unchained and escaped through a fence.

While the owner claimed the dog was normally docile and may have been provoked, the court emphasized liability under Article 67 of the Turkish Code of Obligations, which holds animal owners responsible for damages caused by their animals.