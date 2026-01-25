Country ranks fourth globally in greenhouse production

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s greenhouse cultivation area has expanded significantly, placing the country fourth worldwide and second in Europe after Spain, while the sector’s growing share in exports highlights its strategic importance for the national economy.

According to data from the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, greenhouse production areas increased by 45 percent between 2002 and 2024, climbing to 77,600 hectares.

Greenhouse farming in Türkiye is concentrated along the Mediterranean, Aegean and Marmara coasts, with Antalya leading the way at over 31,600 hectares. Together, Antalya, Mersin, Adana, Muğla and İzmir account for 90 percent of the country’s greenhouse cultivation areas.

These regions produce around 9 million tons of fruits and vegetables annually, including 8 million tons of vegetables and 1 million tons of fruits.

Tomatoes dominate production with 4.1 million tons, followed by cucumbers, peppers, watermelons and eggplants.

Among fruits, bananas are the most cultivated, followed by strawberries, grapes, apricots, plums and peaches.

Notably, 85 percent of Türkiye’s tomato, pepper, cucumber, eggplant and zucchini exports come from greenhouse-grown products, underscoring the sector’s critical role in sustaining agricultural exports.