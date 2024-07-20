Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees

Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees

WASHINGTON
Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees

Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola and rockers the Grateful Dead are among this year's Kennedy Center Honors inductees, along with beloved blues singer Bonnie Raitt and jazz artist Arturo Sandoval.

The Apollo, the globally celebrated Harlem music venue that launched myriad careers and bore witness to sociocultural revolution, will receive a special honor as an iconic U.S. institution, organizers announced on July 18.

The annual Kennedy Center Honors, among the highest American arts honors, see Washington's political elite rub shoulders with the cream of the cultural crop as entertainment A-listers descend on the seat of American political power.

The gala is a fundraiser for the performing arts center in Washington that serves as a living monument to the late president John F. Kennedy.

This year the celebration is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Coppola, the esteemed filmmaker behind classics including "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now," said in a statement he considers himself "very fortunate to have been able to collaborate with great artist and wonderful people."

"I have never stopped learning," he continued. "There is no greater honor than to be included along with those who inspired me, who I looked up to, and who gave me encouragement when times were dim."

Band members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Phil Lesh and Bobby Weir will receive the prize for The Grateful Dead, an American treasure of a band famous for eclectic live improv and connections to psychedelia.

Jerry Garcia, the beloved lead guitarist, band co-founder, songwriter and singer widely considered the leader of the Grateful Dead, died in 1995 at age 53. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame the year before.

"As we enter our 60th year of the Grateful Dead's journey in 2025, we're beyond grateful for this recognition and for the journey we are on together," the band said in a statement.

And The Apollo, which turns 90 this year, is the first organization ever honored at the Kennedy Center Awards, a marker of its influence on contemporary culture.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says federal solution not possible for Cyprus

Erdoğan says federal solution 'not possible' for Cyprus
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says federal solution 'not possible' for Cyprus

    Erdoğan says federal solution 'not possible' for Cyprus

  2. Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

    Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

  3. Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

    Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

  4. Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

    Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

  5. Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees

    Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees
Recommended
Castle walls and bastions revived in ancient city of Beçin

Castle walls and bastions revived in ancient city of Beçin
Saint or devil: Return of wolf stirs debate in Europe

'Saint or devil': Return of wolf stirs debate in Europe
Lobster diverted from dinner plate to aquarium

Lobster diverted from dinner plate to aquarium
Lucca creates its own style in Bodrum

Lucca creates its own style in Bodrum
Vegetable sun-drying season begins in Gaziantep

Vegetable sun-drying season begins in Gaziantep
Meteor grazes skies above New York City

Meteor grazes skies above New York City
WORLD Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines were gradually coming back online Saturday after global carriers, banks and financial institutions were thrown into turmoil by one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years, caused by an update to an antivirus program.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿