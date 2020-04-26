‘Contactless’ crossborder trade a success, says gov’t

  • April 26 2020 18:01:00

‘Contactless’ crossborder trade a success, says gov’t

ANKARA
‘Contactless’ crossborder trade a success, says gov’t

The “contactless trade” method launched amid the coronavirus pandemic is continuing successfully, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan has said, adding that the number of commercial vehicles passing through customs has increased since March, when the method was launched.

A total of 55,208 trucks have entered Turkey through Habur border gate with Iraq since March, Pekcan said on April 25, adding that 50,386 trucks have left.

With this method, a driver, wearing gloves and a mask, on one side of the border parks a trailer at the buffer zone between Turkey’s Habur gate and Iraq’s Ibrahim Khalil border crossing and returns. Then, another driver from the other side of the border pulls the trailer after disinfection assisted by health officials.

The number of entries and exits through the Habur border gate has reached almost pre-pandemic numbers, Pekcan said, praising the efforts of logistics groups and customs officials.

Railroad transportation has gained prominence in cross-border trade during the period of strict measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Turkish trade minister.

Turkey continued cross-border trade with Iran via Kapıköy railroad station after the border gates were closed at the beginning of March, a measure that halted the crossing of more than 260 loaded trucks every day from Turkey into Iran.

“On this rail line, 289 freight cars were transporting goods on average monthly in the January-February period. As part of the contactless trade scheme, 781 freight cars departed from Kapıköy [for Iran] in March. The figure more than doubled to 1,633 as of April 24. The volume of transported goods increased from 27,384 tons to 41,913 tons in this period of time,” said Pekcan.

On top of that, the railroad connecting the eastern province of Kars to the Georgian and Azerbaijani capitals, Tbilisi and Baku, was put in service. The volume of goods carried on this line increased from 4,219 tons in January to 10,194 tons between April 1 and 24, she said.

The Turkish government also aims to increase capacity on the railroad connecting Istanbul’s Halkalı district with Bulgaria’s second largest city Plovdiv from 35,800 freight cars to 50,000.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,706 with 107,773 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,706 with 107,773 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Turkey preparing for domestic tourism

Turkey preparing for domestic tourism
Steps to support economy reach $29 billion: Minister

Steps to support economy reach $29 billion: Minister
April manufacturing capacity use at 61.6%

April manufacturing capacity use at 61.6%
Electricity demand in Turkey ‘alarmingly’ low: Association

Electricity demand in Turkey ‘alarmingly’ low: Association
Operators to offer free internet on mobiles during Ramadan

Operators to offer free internet on mobiles during Ramadan
Sectoral confidence weakens in April amid virus

Sectoral confidence weakens in April amid virus
WORLD White House considering replacing HHS chief Azar: Reports

White House considering replacing HHS chief Azar: Reports

President Donald Trump's administration is considering replacing its secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, because of early missteps in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal and Politico reported on April 25.
ECONOMY Turkey preparing for domestic tourism

Turkey preparing for domestic tourism

Turkey’s tourism season is expected to postpone until after-May period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s culture and tourism minister told daily Hürriyet.
SPORTS Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player dies in car accident

Turkish football player Kaan Öztürk has died in a traffic accident, his club said on April 21. 