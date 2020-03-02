Consumer electronics market in Turkey posts 9.6 percent growth

ANKARA – Anadolu Agency

The consumer electronics market in Turkey grew by 9.6 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year and generated a turnover of 66.5 billion Turkish Liras ($10.6 billion), data compiled by a research company showed.

According to the research company GfK Temax, the interest in consumer electronics and innovative products, and the money that households spend on those products increased.

While the sale of home appliances, which has seen the highest rate of increase on an annual basis, increased by 20.4 percent, the turnover in this product group exceeded 6.6 billion liras ($1.05 billion).

Home appliances were followed by white goods, with an increase of 19.7 percent and a turnover of 18.8 billion liras ($3.01 billion).

The highest drops were seen in office machines with 17.2 percent and cameras with 16.3 percent.

While the consumer electronics, home appliances, telecom and information technologies sectors had a great share in the growth of the fourth quarter of 2019, special offers in November known as “Black Friday” were effective in the growth.

The telecom sector grew by 41.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year and achieved a turnover of 8 billion liras.

The information technologies sector grew by 40.9 percent and reached a turnover of 1.6 billion liras ($256 million).

Compared to the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2019, the biggest growth was in tablet and laptop sales.

The white goods sector, which reached approximately 4.8 billion liras ($768 million) in the fourth quarter, grew by 8.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

Compared to 2018, double-digit growth was observed in all categories in the white goods sector.

The drying machines product group was the category showing the highest growth.

The home appliances sector grew by 29 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year and reached a turnover level of 1.9 billion liras ($304 million).

The consumer electronics industry achieved a turnover of 2.5 billion liras ($400 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, with a 24 percent growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.