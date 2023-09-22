Consumer confidence recovers in September

Consumer confidence recovers in September

ANKARA
Consumer confidence recovers in September

Consumer sentiment improved in September after declining in the previous three months, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

The headline consumer confidence index advanced 5.1 percent from August to 71.5, with all of the four main sub-indices rising in September compared with the prior month.

Any index figure above the 100-mark indicates optimism among consumers. The gauge of consumer morale nosedived more than 15 percent month-on-month in August.

The sub-index, which measures households’ assessment of their current financial situation, inched up 0.1 percent in September, after plunging 13 percent last month.

The consumer tendency survey TÜİK released on Sept. 21 also showed that households’ expectations regarding the general economic situation over the next 12 months, which plunged 23.2 percent in August, increased by a strong 7.8 percent.

The index measuring households’ financial expectations in the next 12 months advanced 8.1 percent, which compares with the 19.6 percent decline recorded last month.

The gauge of the probability of households’ spending money on durable consumer goods rose by 4.2 percent in September after dropping 5.7 percent in August, the data also sho

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Worlds oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia

World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia
LATEST NEWS

  1. World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia

    World's oldest wooden structure discovered in Zambia

  2. First Bob Ross TV painting goes on sale for nearly $10 million

    First Bob Ross TV painting goes on sale for nearly $10 million

  3. Head of Alexander the Great bust found in Düzce

    Head of Alexander the Great bust found in Düzce

  4. Game of Thrones' creator and other authors sue OpenAI

    Game of Thrones' creator and other authors sue OpenAI

  5. Consumer confidence recovers in September

    Consumer confidence recovers in September
Recommended
EBRD loan to DenizBank expands earthquake recovery financing

EBRD loan to DenizBank expands earthquake recovery financing
Number of charging stations tops 4,200

Number of charging stations tops 4,200
Eximbank secures $277 mln murabaha facility

Eximbank secures $277 mln murabaha facility
Airbnb cracking down on fake listings

Airbnb cracking down on fake listings
Germany weighs barring Chinese parts in 5G networks

Germany weighs barring Chinese parts in 5G networks
Central Bank raises policy rate 500 basis points to 30%

Central Bank raises policy rate 500 basis points to 30%
WORLD South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes

South Korea investigates 17 US soldiers for drug crimes

Seventeen American soldiers stationed in South Korea are being investigated by the local police for "alleged illegal drug behaviour", the United States Forces Korea said Wednesday.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence recovers in September

Consumer confidence recovers in September

Consumer sentiment improved in September after declining in the previous three months, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Türkiye's national football team has parted ways with coach Stefan Kuntz in the wake of a disappointing 4-2 friendly loss to Japan during the international break, local media has reported.