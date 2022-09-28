Construction of housing project to start next month

Construction of housing project to start next month

ANKARA
Construction of housing project to start next month

Construction work for the government’s massive social housing project will start next month, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced.

The groundbreaking for 5,000 houses under the project will take place on Oct. 25, Erdoğan said following a cabinet meeting on Sept. 26.

The number of applications for the project, details of which were unveiled on Sept. 13, has already reached 5 million, the president said, reiterating that this would be the largest-ever social housing project to be undertaken in Türkiye.

The deadline for submitting applications will expire at the end of October.
The project includes the development of a total of 500,000 houses in all 81 provinces of the country and 50,000 offices. Moreover, the government will offer 250,000 land plots on which people will be able to build their own houses.

“In the first phase of the project, 250,000 houses, 10,000 offices and 100,000 land plots will be delivered within two years,” Erdoğan said.

“As a government that has built 1.17 million houses over the past 20 years, we are determined to implement this housing project,” he added.

The government has initiated the project in a bid to arrest the rocketing house prices and rents by increasing house supplies and offering them at affordable terms.

A total of 900 billion Turkish Liras will be invested in the social housing project. Two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments will be offered at 608,000 liras and 850,00 liras, respectively, with payments up to 240 months.

Erdogan,

ARTS & LIFE Carmen Opera on AKM stage

Carmen Opera on AKM stage
MOST POPULAR

  1. Glory of gastronomy festivals

    Glory of gastronomy festivals

  2. Customers storm stores as iPhone 14 hits shelves in Türkiye

    Customers storm stores as iPhone 14 hits shelves in Türkiye

  3. Roger Waters concerts scrapped in Poland over Ukraine row

    Roger Waters concerts scrapped in Poland over Ukraine row

  4. Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show

    Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show

  5. Roman era brought to life at Romanian festival

    Roman era brought to life at Romanian festival
Recommended
Apple to manufacture iPhone 14 in India

Apple to manufacture iPhone 14 in India
EasyJet unveils carbonneutrality roadmap

EasyJet unveils carbonneutrality roadmap   
Housing demand of Russians soars amid mobilization

Housing demand of Russians soars amid mobilization
Target to have 10 unicorns within reach: Minister

Target to have 10 unicorns within reach: Minister
Sabotage suspected after Nord Stream pipeline leaks

Sabotage suspected after Nord Stream pipeline leaks
Amazon to hold holiday shopping event in October

Amazon to hold holiday shopping event in October
WORLD NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.

ECONOMY EasyJet unveils carbonneutrality roadmap

EasyJet unveils carbonneutrality roadmap   

U.K. airline EasyJet has outlined its plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 via new technology, saying it would use carbon capture to address just under a quarter of its emissions.

SPORTS Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova won her third title in four tournaments by beating China’s Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 7-5 in the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sept. 25.