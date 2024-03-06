Construction materials production rises 6 percent in 2023

Construction materials production rises 6 percent in 2023

ISTANBUL
Construction materials production rises 6 percent in 2023

Construction materials production increased by 5.7 percent last year compared to 2022, according to the latest report by the Türkiye Construction Materials Industrialists’ Association (İMSAD).

The industry’s output growth was 7.4 percent in the final quarter of 2023, slowing from the previous quarter’s expansion of 13.5 percent, said the report.

Demand conditions in foreign markets remained weak while expansionary polices before the elections, urban transformation projects and construction activities in the regions which were affected by the earthquakes were the factors which determined production last year, according to the association.

The construction materials sector’s export revenues plunged 6.7 percent in December 2023 from a year ago to $2.43 billion. The pace of decline in exports accelerates in the final month of 2023, the report said, noting that the contraction in the construction sectors in the main export markets played a role in this.

Türkiye’s large construction sector grew by 10.8 percent in the fourth quarter of last year and expanded by 7.8 percent in the whole of 2023. This marked the first growth the construction sector registered since 2017.

The report by İMSAD also noted that confidence in the construction sector increased by 3.4 points in February, but the existing construction activities index was down by 3.8 points in the same month.

The index of new construction orders also fell 0.2 points last month, according to the report.

The latest numbers from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed that the decline in home sales continued. In January, 80,308 were sold in the country, a 17.8 percent drop from a year ago.

industry ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Peru PM resigns over influence-peddling claims

Peru PM resigns over influence-peddling claims
LATEST NEWS

  1. Peru PM resigns over influence-peddling claims

    Peru PM resigns over influence-peddling claims

  2. Trump backs Israel's war in Gaza

    Trump backs Israel's war in Gaza

  3. US encourages N Korea to allow more foreigners in

    US encourages N Korea to allow more foreigners in

  4. Top Haitian gang leader warns of civil war, genocide

    Top Haitian gang leader warns of civil war, genocide

  5. Scientists launch hub to channel quantum power for good

    Scientists launch hub to channel quantum power for good
Recommended
Auto market expands by 31 percent in February

Auto market expands by 31 percent in February
Foreign trade with lira up nearly 40 pct

Foreign trade with lira up nearly 40 pct
Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar

Defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX in Qatar
Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of worlds richest man

Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of world's richest man
China sets ambitious 5 percent growth target for 2024

China sets ambitious 5 percent growth target for 2024
Nikkei index ends above 40,000 for first time

Nikkei index ends above 40,000 for first time
WORLD Peru PM resigns over influence-peddling claims

Peru PM resigns over influence-peddling claims

Peru's powerful Prime Minister Alberto Otarola resigned Tuesday amid allegations of influence-peddling to help a young woman he is said to have addressed lovingly in recordings released by news media.
ECONOMY Auto market expands by 31 percent in February

Auto market expands by 31 percent in February

The combined sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles increased by 30.6 percent in February from a year ago to a total of 106,000 vehicles, according to the data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD).
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿