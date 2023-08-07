EBRD provides loan for quake relief

EBRD provides loan for quake relief

ISTANBUL
EBRD provides loan for quake relief

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of $ 109 million to Türkiye’s largest private lender İşbank for on-lending to businesses and individuals affected by the 6 February earthquakes that hit the country’s south-eastern region.

The loan is part of the bank’s Türkiye Disaster Response Framework, launched in the aftermath of the earthquakes which more than US$ 100 billion in damage to the country’s economy, the EBRD said in a statement.

The proceeds of the loan will be used to remedy some of the damage to the region’s economy and seek to preserve the livelihoods and human capital of the affected cities, it added.

“The loan aims to address the most immediate funding needs of the local population in those cities, bringing financial relief to the region’s private sector.”

The EBRD previously announced a 1.5-billion-euro, two-year investment plan for the region, to lessen the economic impact of the disaster.

The 600 million euros Türkiye Disaster Response Framework aims to provide support for companies and individuals affected by the disaster, as well as new lending for companies participating in recovery and reconstruction efforts in the area, strengthening the private sector’s role in disaster response.

To date, including the loan to İşbank, close to $ 350 million has been allocated to the EBRD’s partner banks under this framework.

ARTS & LIFE Belgium canal city of Bruges hits red line with tourist crowds

Belgium canal city of Bruges hits 'red line' with tourist crowds
LATEST NEWS

  1. Belgium canal city of Bruges hits 'red line' with tourist crowds

    Belgium canal city of Bruges hits 'red line' with tourist crowds

  2. Regulator issues new banking licenses

    Regulator issues new banking licenses

  3. More hikes 'likely' needed to lower inflation: Fed official

    More hikes 'likely' needed to lower inflation: Fed official

  4. Canada provides new loan guarantees for disputed pipeline

    Canada provides new loan guarantees for disputed pipeline

  5. Crime rates decrease by 11 pct in Istanbul: Governor

    Crime rates decrease by 11 pct in Istanbul: Governor
Recommended
Regulator issues new banking licenses

Regulator issues new banking licenses
Energy Ministry selects sites for first offshore YEKA

Energy Ministry selects sites for first offshore YEKA
Scourging heat straining grids in southern cities

Scourging heat straining grids in southern cities
Canada provides new loan guarantees for disputed pipeline

Canada provides new loan guarantees for disputed pipeline
More hikes likely needed to lower inflation: Fed official

More hikes 'likely' needed to lower inflation: Fed official
EU’s carbon tax to impact countries, including Türkiye: Experts

EU’s carbon tax to impact countries, including Türkiye: Experts
WORLD Philippines accuses China Coast Guard of firing water cannon at its boats

Philippines accuses China Coast Guard of firing water cannon at its boats

The Philippines condemned the China Coast Guard Sunday for allegedly firing water cannon at its vessels in the disputed South China Sea, describing the actions as "illegal" and "dangerous".

ECONOMY Regulator issues new banking licenses

Regulator issues new banking licenses

The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has granted licenses to Enpara and Colendi Bank to establish banks.

SPORTS Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics after a two-year hiatus, dominating the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5 in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics.