Confidence in economy improves

ANKARA
The economic confidence index advanced 3.5 percent in April from March, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

The index climbed from 98.8 in March to 102.2 in April, which marked the index’s highest level since October 2021.

The index was down 0.2 percent month-on-month in March.

Any figure above the 100 mark indicates an optimistic outlook regarding the general economic situation.

Consumer confidence index, which plunged 2.9 in March from the previous month, rose by 9.2 percent in April to 87.5, the TÜİK data showed.

The index for the real estate sector confidence advanced 1 percent on a monthly basis, after rising 1.7 percent in March to 105.1.

In the services sector, confidence increased 1.1 percent to 118.

The monthly decline in the confidence index for the retail industry slowed from 4.4 percent in March to 1.3 percent in April. The index stood at 116.2.

TÜİK also reported that confidence in the construction sector was down 0.1 percent, but this was a smaller decline compared with the 1.5 percent drop in March. The index was 88.4.

