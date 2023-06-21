Competition authority launches probe into Google

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s Competition Board has launched a probe into Google to investigate the allegations that the company abuses its dominant position in the market.

The authority completed its preliminary assessments regarding the entity, which consists of Alphabet Inc., Google LLC., Google International LLC., Google Ireland Limited and Google’s Turkish advertising unit.

The authority was looking into whether Google abused its dominant position by favoring itself through its online visual advertising and advertising technologies services.

The board discussed the materials, information collected during the preliminary assessments and ruled that the findings were “serious and enough” to launch an investigation.

In the next step, the board will investigate whether Google violated article 6 of the competition law.

The article stipulates that the abuse, by one or more undertakings, of their dominant position in a market for goods or services within the whole or a part of the country on their own or through agreements with others or through concerted practices, is illegal and prohibited.