Competition Authority issues $6.5 mln fine against Facebook

Competition Authority issues $6.5 mln fine against Facebook

ISTANBUL
Competition Authority issues $6.5 mln fine against Facebook

The Turkish Competition Authority has ordered Facebook to pay a total fine of 346 million Turkish Liras ($6.5 million) for breaching competition rules.

The fine announced yesterday came as the result of an investigation regarding the obligation of WhatsApp users to share their data with other Meta Inc. Companies.

The company was fined for “causing a deterioration in competition by combining the data it collects from Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp services to complicate the activities of its competitors operating in the online display advertising markets and personal purpose social networking services,” the authority said.

The Competition Authority’s investigation committee stated that WhatsApp and Facebook “have dominance” in the Turkish market and that the “accept or leave” mentality regarding showing consent to data sharing in order to use the WhatsApp service limited competition.

In a hearing during the investigation, WhatsApp representatives claimed that “there is not enough data to show that they are in a dominant position in Türkiye,” pointing out that the update is a global application and defended that there Türkiye had not been prioritized.

Messaging application WhatsApp informed its users in Türkiye at the beginning of 2021 that they must consent to the sharing of WhatsApp data with Facebook companies due to the updating of the terms of use and privacy policy, or else they would not be able to use WhatsApp as of Feb. 8, 2021.

The Competition Authority convened upon this decision and stopped this practice of WhatsApp and decided to open an investigation.

TÜRKIYE US ambassador Flake poses as James Bond on Grand Bazaars roof

US ambassador Flake poses as 'James Bond' on Grand Bazaar's roof 
MOST POPULAR

  1. Abramovich to become Istanbulite

    Abramovich to become Istanbulite

  2. Some foreigners can now work in Türkiye without work permit

    Some foreigners can now work in Türkiye without work permit

  3. New measures should be taken for driving e-scooters: Experts

    New measures should be taken for driving e-scooters: Experts

  4. Private sector offers new rental houses system

    Private sector offers new rental houses system

  5. Hong Kong may become Russia haven: Experts

    Hong Kong may become Russia haven: Experts
Recommended
Canada rejects part of Rogers, Shaw merger

Canada rejects part of Rogers, Shaw merger
China fiscal deficit balloons to nearly $1 trillion

China fiscal deficit balloons to nearly $1 trillion
Vehicle registrations increase 10 percent

Vehicle registrations increase 10 percent
Private sector offers new rental houses system

Private sector offers new rental houses system
Mercedes-Benz to sell off Russian assets to local investor

Mercedes-Benz to sell off Russian assets to local investor
Hong Kong may become Russia haven: Experts

Hong Kong may become Russia haven: Experts
WORLD Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections

Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are among those meeting in Australia this week to decide the future of Antarctica’s pristine waters.

ECONOMY Canada rejects part of Rogers, Shaw merger

Canada rejects part of Rogers, Shaw merger

Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Oct. 25 formally rejected part of a deal between Canadian telecom giants Rogers and Shaw to merge, insisting on the need for competition in the wireless market.

SPORTS Sports should be recognized as human right, says minister

Sports should be recognized as human right, says minister

Sports should be recognized as a human right, Sports and Youth Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said, pointing out Türkiye’s ongoing international fight against corruption in sports.