Comedian Richard Lewis dies at 76

Comedian Richard Lewis dies at 76

NEW YORK
Comedian Richard Lewis dies at 76

Richard Lewis, an acclaimed comedian known for exploring his neuroses in frantic, stream-of-consciousness diatribes while dressed in all-black, leading to his nickname “The Prince of Pain,” has died. He was 76.

Lewis, who revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2023, died at his home in Los Angeles on Feb. 27 night after suffering a heart attack, according to his publicist Jeff Abraham.

A regular performer in clubs and on late-night TV for decades, Lewis also played Marty Gold, the romantic co-lead opposite Jamie Lee Curtis, in the ABC series “Anything But Love” and the reliably neurotic Prince John in “Mel Brooks’ Robin Hood: Men In Tights.” He re-introduced himself to a new generation opposite Larry David in HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” kvetching regularly.

“I'm paranoid about everything in my life. Even at home. On my stationary bike, I have a rear-view mirror, which I'm not thrilled about,” he once joked onstage. To Jimmy Kimmel he said: “This morning, I tried to go to bed. I couldn't sleep. I counted sheep but I only had six of them and they all had hip replacements.”

Comedy Central named Lewis one of the top 50 stand-up comedians of all time and he earned a berth in GQ magazine’s list of the “20th Century’s Most Influential Humorists.” He lent his humor for charity causes, including Comic Relief and Comedy Gives Back.

“Watching his stand-up is like sitting in on a very funny and often dark therapy session,” the Los Angeles Times said in 2014. The Philadelphia’s City Paper called him “the Jimi Hendrix of monologists.” Mel Brooks once said he "may just be the Franz Kafka of modern-day comedy.”

Following his graduation from The Ohio State University in 1969, the New York-born Lewis began a stand-up career, honing his craft on the circuit with other contemporaries also just starting out like Jay Leno, Freddie Prinze and Billy Crystal.

Unlike contemporary Robin Williams, Lewis allowed audiences into his world and melancholy, pouring his torment and pain onto the stage. Fans favorably compared him to the ground-breaking comedian Lenny Bruce.

actor, dead,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Putin warns West of nuclear war risk

Putin warns West of nuclear war risk
LATEST NEWS

  1. Putin warns West of nuclear war risk

    Putin warns West of nuclear war risk

  2. Historic Bulgur Palas reopens as cultural center

    Historic Bulgur Palas reopens as cultural center

  3. Medieval castle reappears after Yusufeli Dam water released

    Medieval castle reappears after Yusufeli Dam water released

  4. Initiative to train women tackles labor shortage in Antalya

    Initiative to train women tackles labor shortage in Antalya

  5. Ailing Eiffel Tower dragged into power play 

    Ailing Eiffel Tower dragged into power play 
Recommended
Claros Sanctuary excavations continue

Claros Sanctuary excavations continue
Ignored by Oppenheimer, atomic test victims speak out

Ignored by 'Oppenheimer,' atomic test victims speak out
Ailing Eiffel Tower dragged into power play

Ailing Eiffel Tower dragged into power play 
Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish, Osage singers to perform at Oscars

Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish, Osage singers to perform at Oscars
Gaziantep cuisine among top 10 in the world

Gaziantep cuisine among top 10 in the world
Film editors key for best picture Oscar

Film editors key for best picture Oscar
WORLD Putin warns West of nuclear war risk

Putin warns West of nuclear war risk

President Vladimir Putin warned on Feb. 29 of a "real" risk of nuclear war if the West escalates the conflict in Ukraine.
ECONOMY Japan factory output tumbles in further gloom

Japan factory output tumbles in further gloom

Japan's industrial output last month slumped the most since the COVID-19 pandemic, government data showed yesterday, adding to the gloom for the world's number four economy after going into recession in late 2023.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿