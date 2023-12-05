Colombia and ELN rebels start fifth round of peace talks

Colombia and ELN rebels start fifth round of peace talks

BOGOTA
Colombia and ELN rebels start fifth round of peace talks

The negotiations, hoping to put to rest six decades of fighting between Bogota and the left-wing insurgency, come after the recent kidnapping of the father of Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz, which had threatened to upend a delicate ceasefire.

The agenda for the meetings – continuing on from talks started more than a year ago – was not disclosed.

"We trust that, with the willingness of both parties and the support of the international community, this new round of negotiations in our country will open the way to reaching a definitive and lasting solution to the conflict," the Mexican foreign ministry said in a statement.

Diaz's father, Luis Manuel Diaz, was released on November 9 after being kidnapped for 12 days.

The ELN, which along with the Colombian government is party to a six-month ceasefire that entered into force in August, described the kidnapping by one of its units as a "mistake."

Luis Manuel Diaz and his wife Cilenis Marulanda had been abducted by armed men on motorcycles at a gas station in their home town of Barrancas near the Venezuelan border on October 28.

Marulanda was rescued hours later, before a massive search operation by ground and air was launched for her husband.

But the incident put both the peace talks and the cease-fire in peril, with President Gustavo Petro saying it led to a loss of trust between the government and the rebels, whose 5,800 fighters constitute the oldest guerrilla group still operating in Latin America after the Marxist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) surrendered their weapons in 2016.

Previous rounds of talks have been held in Venezuela and Cuba.

Petro took office last 16 months ago with the stated goal of achieving "total peace" in a country ravaged by decades of fighting between the security forces, leftist guerrillas, right-wing paramilitaries and drug gangs.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

    Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

  2. Auto sales rise 40 percent in November

    Auto sales rise 40 percent in November

  3. Türkiye warns Israel over plan against Hamas on Turkish soil

    Türkiye warns Israel over plan against Hamas on Turkish soil

  4. Fidan set to meet Blinken in Gaza contact group's visit

    Fidan set to meet Blinken in Gaza contact group's visit

  5. İYİ Party refuses election alliance with CHP

    İYİ Party refuses election alliance with CHP
Recommended
World could breach 1.5-degree warming threshold in 7 years, study warns

World could breach 1.5-degree warming threshold in 7 years, study warns
Quebec animation pioneer found dead on Caribbean island

Quebec animation pioneer found dead on Caribbean island
Israel orders evacuations as offensive expands, leaving Palestinians with nowhere to go

Israel orders evacuations as offensive expands, leaving Palestinians with nowhere to go
US YouTuber who staged plane crash jailed for six months

US YouTuber who staged plane crash jailed for six months
White House warns Putin could win if Ukraine aid dries up

White House warns Putin could win if Ukraine aid dries up
Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst of Gaza war

Netanyahu graft trial resumes in Israel in midst of Gaza war
WORLD Colombia and ELN rebels start fifth round of peace talks

Colombia and ELN rebels start fifth round of peace talks

The Colombian government and rebels from the National Liberation Army (ELN) started a fifth round of peace talks in Mexico City, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday.
ECONOMY Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate quickened from 61.36 percent in October to 61.98 percent in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.