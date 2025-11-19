Coffee prepared with detergent sends woman to ICU

ISTANBUL

A 26-year-old engineer remains in intensive care after reportedly ingesting detergent mixed into a cup of Turkish coffee at a café in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district.

Ayben Özçilingir Turtura was hospitalized with severe chemical burns to her throat, esophagus, windpipe, stomach and lungs, with doctors suspecting exposure to sodium hydroxide, a caustic substance.

The investigation revealed that the coffee had been mistakenly prepared using industrial dishwashing detergent stored in bottles in the cafe’s kitchen.

Police from the Beyoğlu Public Security Bureau detained the business operator and the employee alleged to have prepared the drink.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Nov. 17 in Ömer Avni neighborhood, when reportedly Turtura took the first sip of her order and immediately fell ill, rushing to the restroom before being taken to the hospital with breathing difficulties and tongue numbness.

After initial treatment, she was transferred to another facility and intubated in intensive care.

Following their statements at the police station, both suspects were referred to court, where a judge imposed a travel ban and ordered house arrest in line with the prosecutor’s request.