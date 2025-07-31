Clock ticks on US tariff hikes as Trump expands trade war

Clock ticks on US tariff hikes as Trump expands trade war

WASHINGTON
Clock ticks on US tariff hikes as Trump expands trade war

Time is running short for governments to strike deals with Washington to avert tariff hikes that Donald Trump has vowed against dozens of economies, and the U.S. president continues to expand his trade wars.

As the clock ticked down on an Aug. 1 deadline for higher levies to take effect on goods from various trading partners, Trump announced a trade deal with South Korea and separate duties on Brazilian and Indian imports.

He also signed an order on July 30 to impose previously-threatened 50 percent tariffs on certain copper products and end a tariff exemption for low-value shipments from abroad.

The tariff hikes due Friday were initially announced in April as part of a package where Trump slapped a 10 percent levy on goods from almost all trading partners, citing unfair trade practices.

This rate was set to rise to varying levels for dozens of economies like the European Union, Japan and others, but Washington twice postponed their implementation as financial markets gyrated.

So far, Britain, Vietnam, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, the EU and South Korea have reached initial deals with Washington to secure less punishing conditions.

While the United States and China earlier slapped escalating tariffs on each other's products, both sides are working to further a truce maintaining duties at lower levels.

 

But Trump has been pushing ahead in his efforts to reshape global trade.

The U.S. leader insisted on July 30 that the Aug. 1 deadline "will not be extended" any further.

In a Truth Social post, he vowed that this would be "a big day for America."

Although Trump has promised a surge in government revenues from his duties, economists warn that higher tariffs can fuel an uptick in inflation and weigh on economic growth. This could change consumption patterns.

Already, consumers face an overall average effective tariff rate that is the highest since the 1930s, according to a recent analysis by The Budget Lab at Yale University.

The effect on consumer prices has been limited so far. But analysts cautioned this could become more pronounced as businesses run down on existing inventory and pass on more costs to buyers.

Among Trump's latest announcements were a 25 percent duty on Indian goods to begin on Aug. 1, slightly lower than previously threatened, after talks between Washington and New Delhi failed to bring about a trade pact.

India would face an unspecified "penalty" over purchases of Russian weapons and energy as well, Trump said.

He also unveiled a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian goods, saying its government's policies and actions threaten U.S. national security.

But he delayed its implementation from Aug. 1 to Aug. 6 and crucially exempted many products from the prohibitive levy, including orange juice, civil aircraft, iron ore and some energy products.

Trump inked an order too for a 50 percent tariff to kick in on Aug. 1 on goods like copper pipes and wiring, making good on an earlier vow to impose these duties.

But the levy, which came after a Commerce Department probe on national security grounds, was less sweeping than anticipated.

It left out products like copper ores, concentrates and cathodes, bringing some relief to industry.

Meanwhile, Seoul landed a deal with Trump in which South Korean products would face a 15 percent tariff when entering the United States, significantly below a 25 percent level threatened.

Donald Trump,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russian attack on Kiev kills at least 13 people, injures more than 130

Russian attack on Kiev kills at least 13 people, injures more than 130
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russian attack on Kiev kills at least 13 people, injures more than 130

    Russian attack on Kiev kills at least 13 people, injures more than 130

  2. Israel says struck Hezbollah missile factory in Lebanon

    Israel says struck Hezbollah missile factory in Lebanon

  3. Erdoğan vows to put more pressure on Israel regarding Gaza

    Erdoğan vows to put more pressure on Israel regarding Gaza

  4. US to refuse visas to Palestinian Authority officials

    US to refuse visas to Palestinian Authority officials

  5. Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

    Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks
Recommended
Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks
Trump renews attacks on Fed chair after rates held steady

Trump renews attacks on Fed chair after rates held steady
Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter

Samsung’s operating profit falls 55 pct in second quarter
Trumps new tariff on India could reshape bilateral ties

Trump's new tariff on India could reshape bilateral ties
Microsoft and Meta report strong quarterly earnings

Microsoft and Meta report strong quarterly earnings
China manufacturing sinks for fourth straight month in July

China manufacturing sinks for fourth straight month in July
WORLD Russian attack on Kiev kills at least 13 people, injures more than 130

Russian attack on Kiev kills at least 13 people, injures more than 130

Russian missile and drone attacks overnight on Ukraine's capital city killed at least 13 people, including a 6-year-old boy, and wounded 132 others, authorities said on July 31.
ECONOMY Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

Microsoft valuation surges above $4 trillion as AI lifts stocks

Microsoft surged above $4 trillion in market value early July 31 following strong earnings, as investor bullishness for artificial intelligence lifted major indices further into record territory.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿