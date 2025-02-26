Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump's official social media accounts posted an apparent AI-generated video depicting war-ravaged Gaza rebuilt into a seaside resort, replete with a towering golden statue of himself.

The video, which racked up over 10.5 million views on Instagram and was shared 2,400 times on Trump's Truth Social network by Wednesday morning, prompted some commenters to question whether the president's accounts had been hacked.

The 33-second clip remained on Trump's accounts without denial or retraction hours after the initial posting on Tuesday night.

The video "Gaza 2025 What's Next?" opens with people on a rubble-strewn street emerging from a tunnel onto a beach with palm trees and yachts.

Trump has floated the idea of a U.S. takeover of Gaza under which its Palestinian population would be relocated — a proposal that has triggered widespread criticism.

He later appeared to soften his plan, saying he was only recommending the idea, and conceded the leaders of Jordan and Egypt had rejected the proposal to move Palestinians against their will.

In the social media clip, the soundtrack includes the lyrics "Donald's coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see" and "feast and dance, the deal is done, Trump Gaza number one."

Seemingly AI-generated renditions of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sip cocktails in swimsuits by a pool, while other shots show what appears to be Elon Musk dancing under a shower of cash on the beach.

A larger-than-life golden statue of Trump is also featured.

Social media users reacted with both support and criticism, but many questioned whether Trump himself had posted the montage.

AFP did not find any evidence the video had been shared online before it was posted to Trump's Truth Social and Instagram accounts.

One scene, however, closely resembles an AI-generated image of Trump and Netanyahu drinking cocktails that began circulating in early February.

More than 15 months of war have left much of the Gaza Strip in ruins and most of its population displaced.

U.N. estimates put the cost of reconstruction at more than $53 billion.

A fragile ceasefire in effect since Jan. 19 has allowed an increase in humanitarian aid into Gaza, though Hamas has accused Israel of blocking the entry of some essential supplies.