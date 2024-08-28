Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank

Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank

ANKARA
Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank

Türkiye is at risk of significant inflationary pressure through food prices driven by climate change, according to researchers at the country’s Central Bank.

Climate change has not only become a major threat to sustainability and food security but also to price stability, they warned.

The relationship between climate change and food prices is particularly critical for developing countries such as Türkiye, with respect to both household welfare and the overall inflation outlook, according to a research note published on the bank’s blog.

Türkiye, one of the world's leading producers of fruits and vegetables, is located in the Mediterranean, among the most vulnerable regions to climate change, they noted.

Extreme climate conditions causing short-term supply shocks constitute a risk to the general price level through the vulnerable food sector.

Climate change is expected to push global food costs up by an average of 1.5 to 1.8 percentage points each year until 2035, they said.

“Rising temperature together with decreasing precipitation put upward pressure on food prices through both declining agricultural yields and increasing production costs.”

The amount of fruit and vegetable production in Türkiye’s five main producer provinces — Mersin, Adana, Antalya, Hatay, and Muğla — reveals the adverse effect of severe droughts on fruit and vegetable production.

Hotter summers with less precipitation increase the need for irrigation and thus the amount of electricity used by farmers, while the falling supply and rising production costs due to rising temperatures and decreasing precipitation are reflected in the prices of fresh fruits and vegetables, they said.

Before 2020, fresh fruit and vegetable inflation used to make a negative contribution to monthly inflation in summer months on average, while this contribution was reversed after 2020, they noted.

Inflation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan announces Türkiyes aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

    Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

  2. Three FETÖ suspects captured at Greece border

    Three FETÖ suspects captured at Greece border

  3. 'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

    'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

  4. China says 'willing to engage' with UN rights body on Xinjiang

    China says 'willing to engage' with UN rights body on Xinjiang

  5. Pope says repelling, abandoning migrants is 'grave sin'

    Pope says repelling, abandoning migrants is 'grave sin'
Recommended
Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer

Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer
Boeing delivery delays costing Ryanair millions of ticket sales

Boeing delivery delays costing Ryanair millions of ticket sales
Judicial reforms strain Mexican-US ties, spook investors

Judicial reforms strain Mexican-US ties, spook investors
Traders go on strike in Pakistan to protest rising costs

Traders go on strike in Pakistan to protest rising costs

Lego profit rises 16 percent as it gains market share

Lego profit rises 16 percent as it gains market share
Türkiye’s foreign trade deficit plunges 42 percent in July

Türkiye’s foreign trade deficit plunges 42 percent in July
WORLD Missing Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

Children returning to school in Poland next week will find a new group of classmates, Ukrainian children now living in the country who were not previously enrolled in the Polish education system.

ECONOMY Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer

Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer

Selçuk Bayraktar, chairman and chief technology officer (CTO) of Türkiye’s leading drone maker Baykar, topped the list of highest-income taxpayers in 2023, the country’s Revenue Administration said on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿