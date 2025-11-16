Clashes injure 120 at protest against Mexico president

MEXICO CITY
At least 120 people, mostly police officers, were injured on Nov. 15 as thousands marched through Mexico City to protest against President Claudia Sheinbaum's government, local authorities said.

The demonstration against drug violence and Sheinbaum's security policies was organized on social media by representatives of "Generation Z," though AFP saw protesters of various ages.

Sheinbaum, in power since October 2024, maintains approval ratings above 70 percent in her first year in office, but has faced criticism of her security policy due to several high-profile murders.

"For many hours, this mobilization proceeded and developed peacefully, until a group of hooded individuals began to commit acts of violence," Pablo Vazquez, security chief for Mexico City, told reporters.

He reported that 100 police officers were injured, of whom 40 required hospital treatment for bruises and cuts, while 20 protesters were also hurt.

Many of the protesters held banners and wore hats saluting Carlos Manzo, the mayor of Uruapan in Michoacan state who was assassinated on Nov. 1, having led a crusade against drug-trafficking gangs in his town.

The assassinated mayor's widow, however, distanced her husband's movement from the demonstration on Nov. 15.

Several of those attending the march also displayed the pirate flag emblematic of the Japanese manga "One Piece," which has become a symbol of global youth protest.

