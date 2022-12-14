City hotels preparing for busy winter season

City hotels preparing for busy winter season

ISTANBUL
City hotels preparing for busy winter season

City hotels that were among the most affected businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic are recovering fast and are now preparing for a busy winter season.

In October, occupancy rates at city hotels surpassed the 2019 levels. Data suggest that city hotels in Istanbul have recorded higher growth than those in European cities. Meanwhile, demand for those hotels in Türkiye’s largest city from high-income vacationers is on the rise.

The occupancy rate at Istanbul’s hotels was 74.4 percent in the first nine months of 2022, up from the occupancy rate of 74.1 percent in the same period of 2019. The occupancy rate across Türkiye during the January-September period was 66.9 percent, up from 67.7 percent in the first nine months of 2019.

“We are expecting a high occupancy rate in December due to the Christmas holiday and New Year’s celebrations,” said Mustafa Bulmuş, the general manager of W Istanbul, adding that his hotel mostly serves guests from the U.S. and Europe.

Group travel, which plunged during the pandemic, is back to the market and helped push the occupancy rate to 70 percent in the 2022 season, observed Ahmet Antepli, the general manager at Address Hotel in Istanbul.

Antepli agrees that the tourism activity will be strong throughout December and said that demand from the Middle Eastern countries is expected to pick up after the World Cup ends on Dec. 18.

The war affected tourist arrivals from Ukraine, but the number of Russian visitors is above the previous year’s level, said Orkun Petekçi, COO of Elite World Hotels & Resorts.

This year, some 25 percent of their guests were local tourists and others from the Gulf countries, Germany, the U.S. and the U.K, he said.

Some 13.4 million foreign tourists visited Istanbul in January-October, accounting for 34 percent of foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye. In October alone, the city welcomed 1.6 million foreign holidaymakers.

Turkish,

TÜRKIYE Opposition alliance to announce government program soon: CHP

Opposition alliance to announce government program soon: CHP
MOST POPULAR

  1. We cannot remain silent to attacks on our lands: Erdoğan

    We cannot remain silent to attacks on our lands: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish woman becomes Kuwait’s first female captain pilot

    Turkish woman becomes Kuwait’s first female captain pilot

  3. Eastern Express starts its first journey of winter season

    Eastern Express starts its first journey of winter season

  4. Students plant cotton in school garden

    Students plant cotton in school garden

  5. J.K. Rowling launches a service to help victims of sexual violence

    J.K. Rowling launches a service to help victims of sexual violence
Recommended
Rail strikes hit UK travellers

Rail strikes hit UK travellers
China launches WTO dispute over US chip sanctions

China launches WTO dispute over US chip sanctions
Inflation on downward trend, says finance minister

Inflation on downward trend, says finance minister
Industrial production growth gains momentum

Industrial production growth gains momentum
Vehicle sales may hit 120,000

Vehicle sales may hit 120,000
AmCham awards firms for improving Türkiye-US ties

AmCham awards firms for improving Türkiye-US ties
WORLD Explosions rock center of Ukrainian capital

Explosions rock center of Ukrainian capital

Ukrainian authorities reported explosions in the capital, Kiev, on Dec. 14, saying two administrative buildings were hit in a downtown district that is home to many government buildings.
ECONOMY China launches WTO dispute over US chip sanctions

China launches WTO dispute over US chip sanctions

 China has filed a dispute with the World Trade Organization over U.S. restrictions on chip exports, Beijing’s commerce ministry said in a statement late on Dec. 12, accusing Washington of threatening global supply chains.
SPORTS Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

The Golden State Warriors sent a strong signal on Dec. 10 that they won’t give up their NBA crown without a fight, thumping the Boston Celtics 123-107 in an NBA Finals rematch.